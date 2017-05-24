27°
6 hospitality jobs in the Clarence Valley

Adam Hourigan
| 24th May 2017 6:08 PM
Need a job in the food industry?
Need a job in the food industry? Amber Macpherson

Casual Cook in Grafton

A bar/cafe in Grafton is seeking a casual Cook (up to 30 hours per week) to join our team.

To be considered for this role you should:

Be available at least 1 day at weekends

Have at least 3 years of experience as a Cook

Have Australian work rights

Details: https://www.seek.com.au/job/33491354?type=standard&tier=tier2&pos=1&whereid=17085&userqueryid=f11f3f42ed2dc60415517050511c13c0-2746161&ref=beta

Casual Cook, Grafton

A cafe in Grafton is seeking a casual Cook (up to 25 hours per week) to join our team.

To be considered for this role you should:

Be available at least 1 day at weekends

Have at least 2 years of experience as a Cook

Have Australian work rights

Details: https://www.seek.com.au/job/33471609?type=standard&tier=tier2&pos=2&whereid=17085&userqueryid=f11f3f42ed2dc60415517050511c13c0-2773221&ref=beta

Experienced Kitchen Staff - Maclean NSW

Exciting opportunity! at Oliver's Real Food

This is a Full Time job

Healthy Fast Food - a disrupter brand!

Social & Environmental Conscience - feel great about work!

Fresh. Natural. Organic.

Oliver's Real Food needs experienced and extroverted café team members right now on the NSW North Coast!

Oliver's Real Food is looking to recruit talented people for team member roles at our new Maclean NSW (Ferry Park) site, specifically people who have had great experience in hospitality and/or food service, and are keen to get on board with a rapidly growing company and become proud and passionate ambassadors for our brand and our message! We are particularly looking for people with high-volume kitchen or food preparation experience.

Our store is located on the south side of the Maclean township in northern NSW. We are approximately 10 minutes from Yamba, and 40 minutes from Grafton.

About the position:

To be considered for one of our roles you will:

have previous hospitality and/or food service experience

have great commercial kitchen / food prep experience and knife skills

understand the basics of food safety and hygiene

have experience with wait-duties and bussing tables.

perhaps have supervisory experience

perhaps have experience preparing and serving espresso coffee

be extroverted, personality-plus, and unafraid to talk to strangers

be flexible with your time to meet the needs of the business

have near-limitless energy (as our team members work hard and fast!)

Things you should know:

Our trading hours are 6am - 9pm, 364 days a year.

The wider your availability to work the more we want to speak to you.

Hours are flexible for the right candidates.

Age is no barrier (mums & dads are encouraged to apply), but you must be energetic and available!

What comes next:

Apply for the job as soon as possible...applications could close at any time! Interviews are happening a.s.a.p.

For more info, call Susie on 0447 437 373 (strictly business hours only).

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Details: https://www.seek.com.au/job/33523438?type=standout&tier=tier3&pos=3&whereid=17085&userqueryid=f11f3f42ed2dc60415517050511c13c0-2818916&ref=beta

Chef/Head Cook

The Whiddon Group

This is a Full Time job

Maclean location

THE POSITION

An exciting opportunity has become available at our Maclean service for a passionate Chef to lead the team on a full time basis, working 9 days per fortnight. This role requires a creative and hands on chef, responsible for the production and distribution of traditional and contemporary styles of food. Reporting to the Director of Care Services the successful individual will-

Be a natural leader with a unique approach to staff training.

Possess experience in kitchen administration / organisation, including ordering of produce, stock control and food cost control.

It is imperative that the individual can navigate a team to success through leadership, training, and food safety compliance

Be able to maintain documentation as required within the food safety program

Have Computer skills and knowledge of Microsoft programs

Will have the ability to foster positive relationships with staff and residents.

Have experience within the food industry, including the delivery of quality safe food

Able to maintain a calm and respectful demeanour at all times

Have a VETAB accredited Certificate IV in relevant area (or working towards or equivalent)

Have excellent Written and communication skills

While previous experience within the aged care industry will be highly regarded and is preferred, it is not a requirement.

Details: https://www.seek.com.au/job/33463040?type=standout&tier=tier3&pos=6&whereid=17085&userqueryid=f11f3f42ed2dc60415517050511c13c0-2773221&ref=beta

Botero coffee: Chef / Cook

We are a boutique coffee roaster located on the majestic Clarence River in far northern NSW. At Botero, we pride ourselves on great coffee, great food, and exceptional service.

We're always on the hunt for dynamic, mature team members to grow with us, and now we're seeking an experienced cook, chef, or 2nd year apprentice.

In your kitchen experience you must possess a creative approach to cooking, dedication to excellence, willingness to learn, take direction and contribute to a professional kitchen environment.

Our operating hours can be 6am - 10pm. Willingness to be rostered for hours in this range is desirable, with breakfast and lunch availability essential.

All applications will be kept strictly confidential.

Send us your resume and a brief letter outlining why you want to work for us, via: sales@botero.com.au

Details: https://www.seek.com.au/job/33325367?type=standard&tier=tier3&pos=13&whereid=17085&userqueryid=f11f3f42ed2dc60415517050511c13c0-3005846&ref=beta

Clarence Hotel Maclean - More jobs by this advertiser

Position Vacant Head Chef/Part Time Chef

We are a family hotel situated on the Clarence River near Yamba, in Northern NSW.

Our busy restaurant has an extensive menu, and is open for lunch and dinner 7 days a week.

We are looking for a full time Head Chef who is reliable, has the experience and ability to be a team leader, and one who works well with others.

The part-time Chef will complement the Head Chef and be able to work at least 6 shifts per week.

If you are looking for a 'Sea Change' or a 'Tree Change' we have the job for you.

Please phone Mick on 0418 188 775 or email emumick@optusnetnet.com.au for further information.

Details: https://www.seek.com.au/job/33300138?type=standard&tier=tier3&pos=16&whereid=17085&userqueryid=f11f3f42ed2dc60415517050511c13c0-2773221&ref=beta

