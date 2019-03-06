6 houses over 600k to take your breath away
FOLLOWING its vacancy rate report for the December quarter, Real Estate Institute Queensland revealed the region's property market had demonstrated 'stability and steadiness'.
People wanting to cash-in while the time is right will likely look twice at these lavish property gems.
8 Mallard Court, South Gladstone
This five bedroom, four bathroom house is a spacious structure with views of the Gladstone harbour.
The kitchen and butler's pantry are connected to a large balcony overlooking a modern lap-pool.
Price: $1,350,000.
20/L65 Shady Lane, Agnes Water
The elevated four bedroom, three bathroom house offers spectacular coastal views and a master suite spanning the entire third level.
Dual upper-lower living makes it a good option for extended families.
Price: $1,050,000.
13 Atlantis Blvd, Agnes Water
This minimalist beach house is designed to capture light.
The four bedroom, two bathroom property is complemented by features including motorised lounge blinds and a programmable security system.
Price: $780,000.
18 Quoin Island St, West Gladstone
Accessible by a 15 minute boat trip across Gladstone Harbour, this two bedroom, two bathroom house doubles as a private island getaway.
The interior boasts 4m ceilings and full-length tinted glass panels.
Price: $680,000.
30 Pine Ave, West Gladstone
This elevated three bedroom, two bathroom house has been extensively renovated and offers a pool, gazebo dining and gardens.
The master bedroom features a walk-in robe and resort-style ensuite.
Price: $1,540,000.
10 Dolphin Terrace, South Gladstone
This four bedroom, two bathroom house is a family friendly residence designed for entertaining.
The kitchen is finished with quality two pack doors and drawers with high gloss benches.
Price: $790,000.