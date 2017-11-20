6 items coming up at Council

PENNY DROPS: Cr Karen Tom explains how the SRV will be calculated to South Grafton builder Col Brown.

Decision on special rates variation

Council will consider a report that recommends they apply to IPART for its special rates variation.

This report recommends Council make application to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) for a SRV of 8% (including the assumed rate peg of 2.5%) each year for three years (from 2018/19 to 2020/21) and adopt the revised Delivery Program 2017-2021 & 2017/18 Operational Plan, revised 2017/18 to 2026/27 Long Term Financial Plan, and revised 2017/18 to 2026/27 Asset Management Strategy which will support that application.

The cumulative impact of the SRV would be a rise in the general (ordinary) rate of 25.97%, which would be retained permanently in Council's rate base, raising an additional $10.122 million in rate income over the rate peg (based on the assumed rate peg of 2.5% p.a.) over the three years 2018/19 to 2020/21 to improve Council's financial and asset sustainability.

The report to be considered outlines the consultation with the local community including meetings, surveys and online tools. 3,305 survey forms and 22 electronic surveys were received, along with 138 written submissions.

The report states the written submissions overwhelmingly opposed the rates increases, with 36 submissions saying simply "I do not support the SRV" or similarly wording.

The report states that the impact on ratepayers of the proposed SRV will be substantial (a cumulative impact of 25.97% between 2018/19 and 2020/21 inclusive of an assumed 2.5% p.a. rate peg), but reasonable given that the Council's 2015/16 average residential rates ($934) were below the OLG Group 4 average (based on the 2015/16 Time Series data from the OLG) ($1,012) by 7.7%, the average business rates in the same period ($2,651) were below the OLG Group 4 average ($3,438) by 22.9%, and the average farmland rates in the same period ($1,306) were below the OLG Group 4 average ($2,100) by 37.8%.

The SRV notification needs to be made by December 15, with the application to be submitted by February 12 next year, with the determination made on May 15, 2018.

Moves to establish PCYC

Concil will consider to endorse a Memorandum of Understanding between council and the Police and Citizens Youth Club (PCYC). The report states that The purpose of this MOU is to establish communication pathways, identify stakeholders and pave a way to the possible establishment of an agreement between Clarence Valley Council (CVC) and PCYC to establish at the Grafton Sports Centre.

GOOD CONTROL: A player dribbles the ball down court during the Midnight Basketball grand final night at Grafton Indoor Sports Centre.Photo Tim Howard / Daily Examiner Tim Howard

Council has been working with PCYC, over a number of years, to identify the possibility of bringing the service to the Clarence Valley. A range of options has been investigated and the Grafton Sports Centre was identified as the most viable. Negotiations have reached a point requiring the implementation on an MOU to successfully guide the process.

The Memorandum of Understanding states that a Project Control Group, with two member from Council and PCYC will come together and act as the executive management vehicle. This group will be tasked with:

Fostering collaboration and working with affected sporting and other groups to find solutions

Developing the operational model for the centre and leased/contract arrangements

Developing solutions which may remove obstacles to the partnerships successful delivery, of a PCYC- looking for win/win outcomes

Looking at funding opportunities both for grants and corporate/ philanthropic support

The memorandum states that the intended time frame to move to a PCYC outcome is by first quarter 2018 or June 2018 at the latest.

Transport plan recommendation

The Draft Future Transport 2056 Strategy is currently on exhibition and calling for submissions. The council report is recommending that Council tender a submission to the Draft Future Transport 2056 Strategy which includes the following points:

Clarence Valley Council is supportive of infrastructure strategies, initiatives and improvements which promote sustainable economic and environmental development, and support the growth and well-being of local communities and businesses. In particular, the development of a "cruise terminal" for Yamba should be of an appropriate scale pertaining to the boutique port, the capacity of local physical, economic and social infrastructure, and sensitive to the local Aboriginal cultural beliefs.

It also recommends requesting further consultation and engagement with Council and the broader community for those projects within the Future Transport 2056 Plan which are identified for investigation.

The entrance to the Port of Yamba.

Sporting Facility Priorities

A request was received from Chris Gulaptis MP, State Member for Clarence for council to provide a list of community sporting priorities.

Sporting infrastructure projects were extracted from Clarence Valley Council's Operational Plan, which informs the direction of Council priorities.

All projects in the plan were considered and prioritised based on officer knowledge of the facilities, sporting requirements and community need and expectation.

Sporting Facilities listed include the finishing of the redevelopment of Ellem Oval, major upgrades to the Ngayundi Yamba Sports Complex, New amenities, lighting and work to Rushforth Park and a master plan for the Grafton Aquatic Centre.

Little interest in Tourism Committee

Expressions of Interest were sort from industry to participate in the Clarence Tourism Industry Advisory Committee from which two applications were received.

The officers recommendation was to not establish a Clarence Valley Tourism Industry Advisory Committee; and continue liaising with industry through the business development and collaboration program; the Tourism & Hospitality Cluster, which was adopted at last week's committe meetings.

Support for Wakeboard Open

Council will decide whether to approve sponsorship of $8,000 (plus GST) to Wakeboard Queensland for the 2018 Australian Wakeboard Open to be held in Grafton on January 26-28, 2018.

Funding would be covered from the Sports Tourism Program ($2,000) and the Special Events Sponsorship program ($6,000).

At last week's committee meeting, Cr Greg Clancy put forward a list of reasons why the event should not be supported, including noise and other environmental concerns, however Cr Richie Williamson fore- shadowed a motion that the council would approve the $8000 sponsorship at the full meeting on Tuesday.