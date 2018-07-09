$6 million expansion project will create 30 new jobs

MP Kevin Hogan attends Summerland House Farm after a major funding announcement for the local employer and tourist attraction and talks to local donor David Lindsay.

MP Kevin Hogan attends Summerland House Farm after a major funding announcement for the local employer and tourist attraction and talks to local donor David Lindsay. Marc Stapelberg

SUMMERLAND House Farm is set to benefit from a $6 million expansion which will create 30 more jobs for people with a disability in the region.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said the Federal Government has committed $4.5 million under the Building Better Regions Fund.

"This massive investment will do two major things, enhance the venue not only locals but tourists who come here and spend money," Mr Hogan said.

"This is also going to make sure Summerland House Farm is an ongoing service and employment provider for people with disabilities."

Executive Director Business & Children's Services of House with No Steps, Brett Lacey, said it was a transformational project for the site and the region.

"It's going to be pretty impressive, obviously with that amount of money we've got a whole range of things planned," Mr Lacey said.

"One of the big opportunities is working with Macadamia Processing Company and developing our dehusking and processing facility for macadamias here, so that will service regional growers."

"The other side is around to retail and tourism operation. So, we will have an edible arboretum for instances."

There will also be upgrades to existing infrastructure, such as parking, the road network and amenities.

"We will have a farm yard petting area for kids and a build on the whole play area, equipment and education zones," Mr Lacey said.

Overall, construction of the project is expected to be staged over two years.

"We are fairly advanced in terms of design work and consultancy work we have already undertaken, so we would expect we will be able to kick off reasonably quickly once we execute the contract," Mr Lacey said.

"The team is incredibly excited by the development ahead."

"We have the privilege of employing 90 employees with a disability at the farm, and with this funding we're thrilled to be able to create even more purposeful employment opportunities."

Other contributors include the Macadamia Processing Company and a special donation from local man David Lindsay who has given $400,000 of his life savings towards the project.

"The Government has a plan for regional Australia and we are focused on getting it done," Mr Hogan said.

"It's a plan to create more jobs, drive economic growth and build stronger communities like ours."