6 properties to rent that won't break the bank

IF the budget is tight, here's a list of places available right now that won't break the bank - all falling around the 200/wk mark around the Grafton area:

17 Schwinghammer Street - $210 Weekly

2 Bedroom House on Schwinghammer

* 2 Bedroom lowset duplex,

* Bathroom with bath tub

* Workable kitchen

* Close to South Grafton shopping Centre

* Unfenced large backyard with drive through access

Contact: Ray White Grafton

Details: https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/classifieds/ad/2722536/#/0

5/215 Prince St, Grafton - $160 Weekly

A tidy 1st floor unit located on Prince St.

Complete with 1 bedroom, lounge room, kitchenette and bathroom.

Off street parking in the carpark.

Contact: Elders Grafton

Details: https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/classifieds/ad/2718170/#/0

1/60 Chapman Street, Grafton - $175 Weekly

COSY ONE BEDROOM UNIT!

This quiet one bedroom one bathroom elevated unit is located in Chapman Street and is suitable for a single or couple.

Small storage shed downstairs. Shared yard. Single carport. Available NOW. No pets.

Contact: Elders Grafton

Details: https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/classifieds/ad/2621808/#/0

27 Skinner Street, South Grafton - $220 Weekly

SOUTH GRAFTON CENTRALLY LOCATED UNIT

Located in the main street of South Grafton, 27 Skinner Street is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom charming unit with charm to spare! Being located in the central of South there is easy access to public transport, shops, eateries, clothing stores and schools. Available now with pets on application

Contact: Elders Grafton

Details: https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/classifieds/ad/2699235/#/1

168A Fitzroy Street, Grafton - $190 Weekly

Position Position Position

* One bedroom fully self contained granny flat

* Open plan kitchen/lounge/dining

* Air conditioned

* Single carport

* No Pets Please

* Please be aware that there is another 3 bedroom 2 storey house on the property that is being separately leased for $520 per week.

Contact: Ray White Grafton

Details: https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/classifieds/ad/2700272/

9/148 Fitzroy Street - $200 Weekly

1 block from CBD

* Neat and Tidy 1 bedroom self contained unit

* partly furnished

* Easy walk to CBD

* No Pets Please

Contact: Ray White Graftgon

Details: https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/classifieds/ad/2702741/#/0