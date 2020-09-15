6 things coming up at council today

Will putting lights in Grafton’s famous jacaranda trees get people out and about at night?

Will putting lights in Grafton’s famous jacaranda trees get people out and about at night?

NOT every committee meeting is an excitement machine, and this month could test the even the hard-core council tragics.

This week’s Clarence Valley Council Corporate Governance and Works (CG&W) and Environmental Planning and Community (EP&C)meetings may not have show stoppers like pool closures, pay rises or parking, but they have plenty of what one might call ‘the everyday workings of government’.

So this list is an example of what council looks like when it’s stripped back to its essence...

Bloodwood Grove subdivision (EP&C)

YOU know an issue has been discussed ad nauseam when council staff put the number of times they have brought it back to council in the title.

And so it is for the ‘Third report back to Council following Council resolution Items 6B.20.046, 6B.20.057 AND 6B.20.067 – RE SUB2018/0004 – 11 lot subdivision – Lot 39 Bloodwood Grove, Gulmarrad’.

The excitingly titled item will continue a long running disagreement between councillors which centres around a subdivision which staff are urging be rejected on multiple grounds.

Despite those recommendations more information was sought, while the original advice to refuse remained unchanged.

Now to keep the DA dream alive, councillors have asked that development consent conditions be created just to see what they might look like if councillors felt like venturing down the path of ignoring staff advice.

Submission to the annual Local Government Conference (CG&W)

FOR months the talk of the town has been what Council had in mind for the Local Government NSW conference this year, and finally it has been revealed.

It’s all about the Rural Fire Service.

The staff recommendation is that Council request Local Government NSW lobby the Office of Local Government to develop a plan for removal of all RFS assets from council asset registers at no financial impediment to local government.

The crux being that council maintains NSW RFS assets worth more than $10 million but are not actually under the care or control of Council.

Given the rate depreciation is roughly $100,000 council wants to get rid of them.

Regional tourism bushfire recovery grant (CG&W)

COUNCIL will note a report outlining a successful grant application with the Regional Tourism Bushfire Recovery Grant program for an art installation which will see Grafton’s famous jacaranda trees illuminated.

The program is all about supporting events, concerts festivals and visitor attraction in fire affected regions and the strategy is to leverage the love of its purple trees and get people walking around at night.

According to Council staff the lighting of the trees will extend the season and festival operating time into the evening encouraging longer stays and overnight visitation and will be in See Park and possibly Market Square.

Iluka Library opening times (EP&C)

AS BOB Dylan once said – probably an oracle-like reference to this decision – “the times, they are a changin’”.

Iluka library hours are changing from Monday, Wednesday and Friday to consecutive days on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and the lunchtime closure is changing from 1–2pm to 12.30–1.30pm.

Why? Because the people have spoken. Many community members wanted it open later in the week to coincide with the many other things on and so they could work there multiple days in a row.

Heritage grants for 2020/21 (EP&C)

FROM picket fences to replacing non-original guttering with ogee profile, there is a total of $32,000 worth of heritage grants being dished out, with most for buildings in Maclean.

Council has decided to support heritage items and buildings within Heritage Conservation Areas in the former Maclean Shire area as a priority this year.

The grant program is funded by Council with contribution from NSW Department of Premier and Cabinet.

Each year available funds are prioritised to a different area and rotated around the Clarence Valley to provide some focus to the works and equitable opportunity for owners and managers of heritage items and places of heritage value.

Stimulus funding for local roads (CG&W)

COUNCIL has received a funding offer of $6.479 million from Transport for NSW for a number of road safety projects under the federal stimulus package.

The successful projects had been nominated by council under the Safer Roads and/or Australian Government Blackspot program and endorsed by TfNSW Safe Systems Review

Committee but have, up until now, remained unfunded.

They include three projects on Clarence Way, two on the Armidale Rd and one on Wooli Rd.