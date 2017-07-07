6: Thompson books place in history

Jockey Robert Thompson holds up four fingers for his fourth Ramornie win - this year about favourite Big Money. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

THE MOMENT mercurial country jockey Robert Thompson stormed past the CRJC finishing post to win the 2014 Ramornie Handicap on board Big Money the entire grandstand erupted.

It was the moment Thompson equalled a 65-year-old racing record winning the time-honoured listed sprint four times.

The then 56-year-old riding legend from Cessnock also equalled the dual back-to-back feats of Cecil "Skeeter" Kelly who won the Ramornie back-to-back on two occasions - Travatore in 1955-56, and Blue Dart (1958) and Glanceful (1959).

Thompson had won back-to-back Ramornies on The Jackal in 2007-08 and in 2013 had won a memorable sprint aboard veteran Youthful Jack for close friend, Taree trainer Ross Stitt.

Only three other riders had won the event back-to-back since its inception in 1917 -Billy Cook on Oriental and Yankee Lad in 1947-48, his son Peter Cook on High Classic and Tandrio in 1982-83 and the late Neil Williams on Credit Again (1986-87).

For Thompson the record breaking run on board Big Money could not have come at a better time.

"It's amazing it took me 30 years to finally win one. Now I've won four in less than 10 years," Thompson said after unsaddling the winner. "It's an amazing game, racing."

With a large crowd cheering the favourite, Thompson was able to produce Big Money from the rails into an opening soon after straightening and the Rodney Northam-trained four-year-old exploded with his rare brand of acceleration.

He ran 1.08.87 for the 1200m, not far outside the race record he set on board The Jackal in 2008.

Thompson almost broke Kelly's record the next year again on Big Money but was beaten a nostril by Rock Royalty.

