Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Karl creeps on Kylie
Celebrity

Karl ‘a bit of a creeper’ in Kylie interview

by Andrew Bucklow
26th Mar 2018 6:15 AM

KARL Stefanovic has been called "creepy" by some viewers for his 60 Minutes interview with Kylie Minogue.

The Channel Nine star interviewed the pop singer to promote upcoming album Golden which will be released next month.

During the segment, Minogue gave Stefanovic a glimpse of her cheeky outfit from her Spinning Around music video which the presenter called "those very hot, hot pants".

The pair discussed the singer's failed relationship with Joshua Sasse which ended last year and after discussing her heartbreak, Stefanovic said to her: "Can you stop going for incredibly good looking d**kheads?"

Minogue awkwardly laughed and said yes.

MORE: Karl Stefanovic's fall from grace - from golden boy to man under fire

But the most awkward part of the interview came right at the very end. Minogue, 49, was talking about her positive attitude towards life when Stefanovic said: "Well, you're doing very well. It helps obviously that you're a hot 50-year-old."

Minogue was caught off-guard by the comment and replied: "Well, thanks. Um, yeah, we try. I don't know what to say to that."

Some viewers took to Twitter to criticise the Channel Nine star for his "creepy" comments during the interview.

Related Items

60 minutes karl stefanovic kylie minogue
CHAMPIONS: Harwood undefeated through the season

CHAMPIONS: Harwood undefeated through the season

Cricket GALLERY: It was a grand final win that was sealed as early as the coin toss on Saturday afternoon.

Elly Shipman in the running for Showgirl

Elly Shipman in the running for Showgirl

News From woodchop to showgirl entrant

Youth unemployment: How the Valley rates

Youth unemployment: How the Valley rates

News New report reveals Clarence Valley's youth unemployment figures

Homework centre is supporting our kids

Homework centre is supporting our kids

News Community group looking to help nuture and educate

Local Partners