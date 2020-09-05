Menu
Grafton Netball Association junior action at Westward Park on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Photo: Mitchell Keenan
Netball

60+ PHOTOS: Grafton junior netballers go all in

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
5th Sep 2020 3:00 PM
GRAFTON Netball Association welcomed players to Westward Park in warm spring conditions on Saturday for round 10 of the revised 2020 season.

The juniors were first to take the court and despite high humidity, players were leaving it all out there, diving for the ball and doing anything they could to put their team on top.

Crowd numbers were limited as parents and guardians heed by the one person per child rule, but spirits were still high as family and friends cheered their loved ones on.

Our photographer was on the scene to capture some of the action from round 10, check out the epic photo gallery below:

