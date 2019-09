CELEBRATION: Wildcats celebrate their win in the GNA Division 5 grand final between City Sapphires and Northside Wildcats at Westward Park on Saturday.

CELEBRATION: Wildcats celebrate their win in the GNA Division 5 grand final between City Sapphires and Northside Wildcats at Westward Park on Saturday. Mitchell Keenan

GNA GRAND FINALS: Another year of Grafton Netball Association competition is done and dusted with eight epic grand finals taking place at Westward Park today.

Some were winners, some weren't as lucky but everyone at the courts today could be seen with a smile.

Congratulations to all competitors in grand finals today.

