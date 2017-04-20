60 year adventure for Glenn and Dawn

FOR their 50th wedding anniversary, Dawn and Glenn Goodwin went on a hot air balloon ride. Now they are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary today, and the pair want to take a ride in a glider.

"I told our daughter that we wanted to do it, but she said no, we can't go in the same one,” Dawn, 79 said.

The pair celebrated the anniversary at a party last weekend, and ever since they have been inundated with cards and well wishes from family, friends, and a few dignitaries for good measure.

The pair first met on a day excursion on the train from Grafton to Coffs Harbour, and it was a case of love at first sight.

"It was one of those things, just meet and click,” 81-year-old Glenn said.

"It was as simple as that.”

After Glenn finished his National Service duties the pair were married in 1957 when Dawn was 19 and Glenn 21, and since 1958 they've been living in the same house.

Not that Glenn and Dawn spend much time there any more. After travelling around Australia in a caravan almost twice, and numerous overseas holidays to Canada, USA, Hong Kong and New Zealand, Glenn and Dawn said they're happy when they can head out and see the world.

"We found that we had to make a commitment to ourselves and that was it,” Glenn said.

"That's pretty good background to our lifestyle really.”

Dawn said that they both had their own interests, such as her bingo once a week and Glenn's love of watching the rugby league on Sundays.

"You've got to have your own interests, you can't live in one another's pockets,” he said.

"Two minds don't think alike. You can travel down the same path but they don't think alike. You've got to give and take but make a commitment and stick to it.”