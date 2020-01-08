Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
When cops entered the Warwick home of Jane Sheila Edwards they noticed a suspicious smell by the doorway, marijuana on the table and meth smoking utensils.
When cops entered the Warwick home of Jane Sheila Edwards they noticed a suspicious smell by the doorway, marijuana on the table and meth smoking utensils.
Crime

60-year-old gives drugs a crack after watching daughter

Bianca Hrovat
8th Jan 2020 5:41 PM | Updated: 6:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 60-year-old woman decided to try crack cocaine after watching the effect it had on her daughter, Warwick Magistrate's Court heard yesterday.

Police attended the Warwick home of Jane Sheila Edwards at 9pm on November 19 for an entirely different matter, but became suspicious when they smelled marijuana.

Police Prosecutor Ken Wiggan told the court another woman attempted to stop police from entering the home, but eventually they made it into the hallway where they found a red plastic bowl containing around three grams of marijuana.

A further search found a handmade bong with a hose and cone attached, "used for smoking weed" and a light bulb with a burned underside "used for smoking crack."

Edwards told police that her daughter had been using and she wanted to try it herself, Sgt Wiggan said.

The Warwick woman pleaded guilty to one count of drug possession and two counts of possessing drug utensils.

When asked if she wanted to make a statement, Edwards simply said, "I'm sorry."

During sentencing, Magistrate Bevan Manthey noted Edwards had no criminal history since 1994 and those charges were unrelated.

Ordinarily, he said, Edwards would be sentenced to drug diversion, but because she pleaded guilty and co-operated there would be "no penalty."

No conviction was recorded and Edwards received a fine for $130.

court crime drugs jane sheila edwards marijuana methamphetamine
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIDEO: Dramatic arrest of teen charged over Ballina death

        premium_icon VIDEO: Dramatic arrest of teen charged over Ballina death

        Crime There's a breakthrough in the Jesse Vilkelis-Curas 'murder' case with police charging an 18-year-old man over his death.

        Clarence Valley bushfire emergency declaration over

        premium_icon Clarence Valley bushfire emergency declaration over

        News Close to 50 per cent of Clarence Valley local government area burnt

        Big changes planned for popular Kmart store

        premium_icon Big changes planned for popular Kmart store

        News THERE is going to be an “extensive” refurbishment, starting next month.

        Car crash near popular park

        premium_icon Car crash near popular park

        News Emergency services attend incident in Grafton