60 years flies by when you're having fun

HITCHED: Elaine and Colin Perkins on their wedding day, September 12 1959.

TO ELAINE Perkins, it doesn't seem like 60 years since she married the love of her life, Colin.

The secret to their warm relationship more than six decades since they first met? It's all about give and take, said Mrs Perkins.

Mr Perkins said the key was to "keep laughing...and fishing”.

The Grafton couple celebrated their anniversary last Thursday, surrounded by close friends and family.

Their relationship was sparked, like so many, at the weekly barn dance at Grafton Showground.

She was 17, he was 21.

Three years later the couple got hitched at Grafton Cathedral, a day they both still hold very dear in their memory.

"It was lovely having everyone there. My mum made my wedding frock and all the bridesmaids and the little flower girls," Mrs Perkins said.

The dresses weren't the only handmade item at the large affair, Mrs Perkins hand decorated the wedding cake.

The knot was tied and the couple reluctantly left their beloved Clarence home for Sydney in search of work, where Mr Perkins worked for Sydney Water for 30 years and they had their two children, Lynette and Ian.

In 1991, the couple grasped an opportunity to take an early retirement and return home to the Valley where they built a gorgeous Brushgrove home.

"We couldn't get out of Sydney quick enough. I'm glad we don't live there now,” Mr Perkins said.

”We lived on the south arm at Brushgrove, we're right on the 100km sign. We were the first house on the village on that side.”

Four years ago, the Perkins moved to Alstonville to be closer to their daughter, Lynette and whilst they love their new home, the couple would love to come back to the Valley and its community.