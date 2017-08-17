60 years of love: 'I'd do the same again'

A QUIET LIFE: Nita and George Williamson celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary today. INSET: The happy couple on their wedding day after the ceremony.

GEORGE and Nita Williamson had their meet cute in the corner store at Port Kembla and the rest is a story of love, family and sacrifice.

"We were introduced by the owner... in the shop one day," Nita said.

"George was boarding around the corner from where I lived... we both happened to be there, he introduced us and it went from there.

"Five months later we were married, they said it won't last six months.

"Sixty years later we're still here. I think I'd do the same again."

It's been a very quiet 60 years for the couple, who have been living in Grafton for the past 37 years.

"When we first got married, we lived for nearly two years without a fridge," George said.

"We couldn't afford it, you had to go shopping every second day to get the fresh stuff. We just couldn't (afford one), we just didn't have the money."

Close to their first anniversary, the Williamsons had their son Kevin.

"I had to work Saturday and Sunday and Kevin used to play football and I got

to go to some games, but not all of them," George said.

"He'd go when he could but nine times out of ten he'd have to go to work

and the son would have to go to his football match with his friends," Nita added.

Kevin, who was a 10- pound baby according to Nita, had two children of his own, Zoe and Brett, whom Nita and George are extremely proud of.

"We always wanted a girl but we had to wait for our granddaughter to come along," Nita said.

"She was the apple of our eye and she still is, even her brother would tell us that.

"We are just as proud of our grandson."

Nita and George have two great-grandchildren Harrison and Tyson, who they thoroughly enjoy spending time with.

"The two little (great) grandsons are starting now saying 'can we come to your place granny?'," Nita said.

George and Nita are celebrating their diamond anniversary today with their family.