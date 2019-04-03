60 years together after unlikely beginning

BLINDED BY LOVE: Ann and Kelvin Marsh's relationship began as a blind date, tomorrow they celebrate 60 years together.

BLINDED BY LOVE: Ann and Kelvin Marsh's relationship began as a blind date, tomorrow they celebrate 60 years together. Kathryn Lewis

A REJECTED proposal isn't the typical start to a long and happy life together, but for Ann and Kelvin Marsh it proved the perfect beginning.

The pair met on a blind date, set up by friends to meet at Sydney's State Theatre.

"We went out a couple of times, the third time we went out he asked me to marry him and I laughed at him," Mrs Marsh said.

But that didn't deter Mr Marsh and just a few months after the pair met, Mrs Marsh got a job at Grafton Hospital and quickly made the move to the Jacaranda City.

"I came up to be with Kelvin, and meet his parents, and for the Jacaranda," Mrs Marsh said.

Mr Marsh's second proposal was the one that stuck, and tomorrow the couple will celebrate 60 years together.

They said their wedding day in Mrs Marsh's hometown of Molong was a small and beautiful affair, but did not go off without a hitch.

After a week of heavy rain before the big day, Mrs Marsh recalled it was a gorgeous sunny day, but flooding wasn't far off.

"Kelvin's mum and two brothers and sister came down by car, police were just going out to block the road because the flood was coming, so they just got through in time."

"One of my brother's couldn't get to the wedding because he was out near Warren and he was flooded in."

The couple call Grafton "their place", where they raised their three children Andrew, Jeanette and Phillip and embedded themselves in the community as founders of the Grafton Handicraft Minimart which will celebrate its 46th anniversary this year.

Their advice to new romantics, is to slow it down.

"Don't rush into things, you really need to get to know a person," Mrs Marsh said.

"You've got to be friends as well as love each other."

Mr Marsh said looking after each other was his top priority.

"We get no pension for it, but we've got to care for each other," he said.