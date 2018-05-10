600 tonnes of contaminated soil found

A similar situation last year; workers load a truck with contaminated soil at a site in South Grafton depot site.

AN EXTRA 600 tonnes of contaminated material has been found at the Townsend and Ilarwill Sewerage Treatment Plant.

The contract with Ledonne Constructions allowed for 75 tonnes, so council is preparing for a large variation in their budget.

At the Corporate Governance and Works committee meeting councillors questioned the find of such a large amount of contaminated material at the site.

Mayor Jim Simmons asked how much the budget will blow out with the increase of contaminated material.

Works and civil director Troy Anderson said he couldn't tell the councillors.

"We're yet to receive the variation, it's likely to be outside the budget and that will be reported to council if that is the case," he said.

There was 15% on top of a budget of $1.950m allowed for variations for this project to remediate the site.

Approval has been granted by the Queensland and NSW authorities to transport up to 600 tonnes of contaminated material to landfill.

Cr Debrah Novak asked why there was such a big difference between what they believed would be contaminated and what is contaminated.

"When the investigation is done, it's done on testing and previous projects, but you don't know what's under the ground until you start digging," Mr Anderson said.

He added that there might be a business who will pay to take the contaminated waste, but council is still working on the matter.