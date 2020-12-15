6000 extra sandbags brought in as tipping point reached

The torrential rain on the Mid North Coast has caused minor flooding across the region. In Upper Orara some roads are already being inundated with water. Photo: Tim Jarrett

THE Bellinger River officially reached the minor flood level yesterday as torrential rain continued to batter the region.

Around 10am the river hit 3.7 metres causing Bellingen Shire Council to temporarily close Lavenders Bridge ahead of the rising water level.

By late afternoon the downpour was well and truly settled in with roads in the hinterland around Upper Orara and Karangi becoming inundated with water.

The Orara River at Glenreagh was expected to exceed the minor flood level on Monday evening and the heavy rainfall forecast for the coming days could result in moderate flooding overnight Tuesday.

At Coutts Crossing, the minor flood level is expected to be exceeded on Tuesday morning with moderate flooding possible by late Tuesday afternoon.

Coffs Harbour SES unit commander James Daniels said there had been significant increase in the number of people calling for assistance and an extra 6000 sandbags had been made available for concerned residents.

More heavy rain is headed our way over the next 24 hours.

With the rain expected to continue well into the week, Mr Daniels said he wanted to emphasise that people in the outer regions of the Coffs Coast would not be forgotten.

“Those people who become isolated and require food, fodder or other essentials are encouraged to call 132 500,” he said.

“The SES has made big play staging an aviation asset here and where it is not possible to get in by boat, 4wd or our all-terrain side by sides the consideration would be to assist via air.”



The unit has now been operating 24/7 since Thursday and has been working closely with neighbouring units of Urunga, Bellingen, Dorrigo and Corindi.

So far there have been no flood rescues and that was heartening for Mr Daniels.

“There was a lot of water over the roads in February and there were multiple flood rescues so we reiterate how important it is not to drive or walk through floodwaters,” he said.

“With zero flood rescues in our area, are the community must be getting the strong message.”