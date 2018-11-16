Menu
(L-R) Secretary Graeme Lockyer, President John Ryan, Vice-president Daryl Mercer, Committee Member Bill Knight and Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan in the Iluka and Woombah Men's Shed.
News

$6000 grant to improve Men's Shed's facilities

MEN are often the last ones to make their health and well-being a priority, which is why groups like the Men's Shed are an integral to the community.

That's why Member for Page Kevin Hogan was thrilled to announce a $6,000 grant for the Iluka and Woombah Men's Shed.

The grant will be used to improve its facilities which includes security lighting and a kitchen upgrade, as well as purchasing material for a dust free enclosure for a compressor and dust extraction unit.

President John Ryan said they think it's the great.

"The members are stoked to receive it,” he said.

"They (The government) know the men's shed is a great organisation,” he said.

He said the men's shed does a wide range of things which included creating and fixing furniture such as picnic tables.

Mr Hogan said men's sheds are integral to the community and the benefits to men's health are widely acknowledged.

"Men's Sheds offers men a space with friendly easy-going conversation where they feel safe to discuss what they want.

He said it's important we do all we can to make sure men get the support they need.

"All too often, men become increasingly isolated as they age, particularly when they retire. This means they don't always have a trusted mate to discuss what they find to be difficult subjects like their own health and well-being,” he said.

