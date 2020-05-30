$600K for Grafton and Maclean showground makeovers

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis gets into the spirit of things with representatives from the Maclean Show Society and a representative from Clarence Valley Council at Maclean Showground.

THEY show off the best of our agricultural region, and now the NSW Government is bringing the fairy floss.

The Grafton and Maclean showgrounds are set for a serious facelift thanks to more than $600,000 in funding from the NSW Government, member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis announced today.

“This is part of the Nationals in Government’s coronavirus stimulus package that is supporting local tradies and local jobs,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“Our show societies have had to cancel events and that comes at a cost, but this funding will allow them to use the time to upgrade their facilities.”

Grafton Showground will get new roofs on five cattle sheds and the old tea rooms.

Damaged concrete flooring will be replaced, as will timber seating on 10 portable grandstands.

The toilet block will also get a makeover.

The funding for Maclean Showground will be used to strengthen its arena fence posts, put on a new awning and relocate a gas bottle on the Jim Thompson building, and seal the showground entrance and access road and construct kerb and guttering.

Mr Gulaptis said he was delighted that all three showground managers who submitted funding applications were successful.

The total amounts allocated to the showgrounds were $278,039 for Grafton and $186,886 for Maclean.

Minister for Water, Property and Housing, Melinda Pavey, said the funding was part of $25 million that will be spent over two years to improve showgrounds across the state.

“We will follow through by allocating another $12.5 million for more work across showgrounds to be announced next financial year,” she said.