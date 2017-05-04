22°
Business

60 million litres of milk help secure Norco's future

4th May 2017 5:30 AM
Norco CEO Brett Kelly and Coles State General Manager Jerry Farrell.
Norco CEO Brett Kelly and Coles State General Manager Jerry Farrell. Brad Wagner Photography

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AROUND 220 dairy farmers will supply 60 million litres of Coles Brand milk annually over a nine year period following an extension of Coles' milk contract with Norco.

Coles' milk contract with Norco has been extended until 2023, with Coles having an option to further extend it until 2026.

The extension will play a significant part in Norco's future aim to reach an annual sales turnover target of $1 billion.

 

 

Coles State General Manager Jerry Farrell with Norco CEO CEO Brett Kelly.
Coles State General Manager Jerry Farrell with Norco CEO CEO Brett Kelly. Brad Wagner Photography

Norco Chief Executive Officer Brett Kelly said the extension of the contract was an exciting step for the 121 year old co-operative.

"We expect to grow to a collective sales turnover of approximately $1 billion over coming years, effectively doubling our current sales and Coles will play a substantial part in this growth," he said.

The new deal comes two years after Norco signed an initial contract to provide Coles Brand milk to supermarkets across NSW and Queensland over a five year period.

"To service the contract which commenced in 2014, Norco employed an additional 22 team members and signed 74 new farmers to supply milk," Mr Kelly said.

"Norco's milk sales increased by 60 per cent over the past two years, contributing substantially to the co-op's collective sales growth of 33 per cent," he said.

"The extension of the Coles contract for Queensland and northern NSW gives surety to our dairy farmers and the confidence to reinvest and grow their production as the contract volume grows. This is excellent for the Queensland and northern NSW dairy market."

"The extended contract is very significant in terms of building the Queensland market and driving long-term reinvestment in the dairy industry through our member suppliers.

"By extending the length of our contract with Coles, we are able to improve Norco's brand profile and increase consumer awareness of farmers working together with retailers."

"On the back of this contract, we will invest more funds into our facilities to further enhance efficiencies throughout the supply chain."

Coles State General Manager Jerry Farrell said the extension of the contract was evidence of its confidence in Norco.

"We're delighted to extend our partnership with Norco, which allows us to provide our customers with great quality milk for years to come," he said.

"Norco is one of the longest standing dairy co-operatives in Australia, which continually grows by taking on new opportunities in the dairy sector. We are delighted to enter into a new, extended partnership with such a reputable company that has such high standards for quality."

In addition to supplying milk to Coles, Norco also produces a range of flavoured ice creams under the Coles Brand which has further strengthened its partnership.

Mr Kelly said strong long-term partnerships created sustainability for Norco in the future.

"Norco's strategy has been to invest in production once we have secured a contract. That's why it is important we align ourselves with the right partners like Coles," he said.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  coles milk norco northern rivers business

Lucky patient survives 11-hour delay getting to surgery

Lucky patient survives 11-hour delay getting to surgery

WOMAN'S 11-hour delay for emergency surgery prompts closer look at ambulance numbers and protocols for getting at-risk patients the best outcomes.

Gonski 2.0: How will it affect the Clarence Valley?

Staff from Grafton Public and High School, Westlawn Public School and Induna School joined community members at Grafton Public School to hear from the President of the Australian Education Union Correna Haythrope talk about Gonski during the 2016 Federal Election.

Changes to education funding could to affect Valley

WATCH: Maclean Show ends with a bang

A still from the Maclean Show fireworks.

The full fireworks extravaganza in under two minutes

Push for more ambulances in Lower Clarence

SIGNATURE HUNT: John and Ann McLean are hoping to harness people power in their campaign to get an ambulatory station at Iluka.

Rare agreement on the need for more Lower Clarence ambulances.

Local Partners

Gonski 2.0: How will it affect the Clarence Valley?

Gonski 2.0 could hit students in the Clarence Valley hard according to the NSW Teacher Federation

Brass group brings musical message to Grafton

The Australian Brass Quintet pose outside the Christ Church Cathedral before their show on Tuesday night.

Teaching, not just playing ethos of touring group

Wedding chaos makes it to the stage

There Goes the Bride at the Pelican Playhouse.

There Goes The Bride is chaotic, but everything about it works.

Shining a leadlight on local Neighbourhood House

Jan Fletcher takes a close look at a stained glass window she is working from in a leadlight class at the New School of Arts Neighbourhood House. The house is offering free classes this week as part of Neighbourhood House week.

Free taster events on all week at South Grafton

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Paris Jackson to star in Aussie’s film

PARIS Jackson is making her film debut in a new movie by an Australian director and starring Charlize Theron, Joel Edgerton and Amanda Seyfried

Just what the doctor ordered

Dan Hamill joins the cast of Love Child in season four.

DAN Hamill gets hearts racing in the new season of Love Child.

Brad Pitt reveals drinking woes in Jolie split

'I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka'

What's on the big screen this week

Jessica Chastain in a scene from the movie The Zookeeper's Wife.

JESSICA Chastain's new drama takes you to Nazi Germany.

Iconic Poppins building to be restored to glory

HARD HAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Restoration and repair works have started

New film celebrates man's best friend

Dennis Quaid in a scene from the movie A Dog's Purpose.

William Bruce Cameron on the big-screen adaptation of his book.

LIVE: Nine star Erin Molan caught up in ugly AVO battle

Kelly Landry arrives to the Downing Centre court in Sydney.

Anthony Bell has denied attacking his estranged wife

Motivated Vendor - Must Sell

51 Blanch Parade, South Grafton 2460

House 4 3 2 $269,000

Located in an elevated position overlooking well established tropical gardens is this large family oasis. With classic charm throughout, including stunning...

Gorgeous Family Home in Heart of Westlawn

313 Powell Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 2 4 $385,000

Looking to upsize? Look no further than this gorgeous four bedroom, two bathroom, two kitchen, four garage solid brick home with a massive in ground pool in the...

All Offers Considered

14 Dobie Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Ideally positioned in Dovedale at the river end of Dobie Street is this well-kept three bedroom weatherboard and tile home that would be perfect for the first home...

A Fantastic Family Home

15 Banksia Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 2 3 $395,000

The owners of this home have raised their family and enjoyed living the past forty years here in lovely Banksia Street but now its time for a new...

STANDING PROUD

25 Roberts Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $289,000

It has been on the buyer requirement list of many investors, first home buyers, downsizers AND upsizers. We promised we would find you another, as all the quality...

Price Reduced Must Sell

203 Powell Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 1 $209,000

This home is set on a 512m2 block close to schools, hospital, racecourse and the GDSC. The yard is fully fenced with a single car garage. Whether you are an...

Coast Meets Country

27 Sapote Street, James Creek 2463

House 3 2 6 $569,000

Looking for something special? Well this property has it all. This small rural retreat will provide the perfect setting to grow your family, relax after retirement...

Executive Residence, in Premier Position.

14 Highland Ridge, Maclean 2463

House 2 1 2 $412,500

Are you looking for a new house? Are you looking for a house that is finished to the highest level? Are you looking for a house on the hill in Maclean? Then 14...

Rural Bliss

179 Pinnacles Road, The Pinnacles 2460

House 3 2 6 $ 499,000

Located about 20 minutes from Grafton's CBD, this home is positioned on approximately 25 acres of partially cleared land and offers complete privacy by being set...

Perfectly Positioned

3 Iron Bark Terrace, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Surrounded by near new homes, this home offers a spacious and low maintenance design. First home buyers and investors alike will be impressed with the property on...

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

Vibrant venue to go under the hammer

30 - 34 Skinner Street, South Grafton, which houses The Naked Bean cafe and pre-loved clothing store Nice Rack is up for sale through Elders Real Estate Grafton.

Six properties up for auction tonight

5 Grafton houses for rent in low $300/wk range

Check out these Grafton houses currently available for rent

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!