62-year-old weapon breaks planking world record

A 62 YEAR-old former US Marine has set an astonishing new world record, planking for an incredible 8 hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds.

George Hood spent around 2,100 hours of planking to train for the stunt, to win back his record from Chinese policeman Mao Weidong, who broke away to take the record in 2016.

"Anybody can do what I do," Hood said in an interview with CNN. "Everybody has to start somewhere.

"Every tree that's planted has roots. Once that tree is planted and those roots start to grow, whether it be 30 seconds or a minute or five minutes or an hour [of planking]

"You start repeating the process and taking care of your tree, it will grow and you will improve and you will actually get better."

Mr Hood's preparation included four to five hours of planking per day, including an incredible 2,000 sit-ups, 700 push-ups 500 leg squats and 300 arm curls. Daily.

Don't you dare even think about skipping the gym today.