633km in a day: Morgan's ride for youth

CLARENCE Valley mountain biking legend Morgan Pilley is at it again, about to saddle up for the fourth annual Clarence Valley Ride for Youth.

With his sights set on bettering last year's result, Morgan is urging riders of all abilities to join him at the Criterium Track at Junction Hill from 12pm this Saturday.

Last year Morgan rode a staggering 633km over the 24-hour duration to raise awareness and funds for youth mental health initiatives in the Clarence Valley.

Over the course of the event, 128 riders joined in, to complete an awesome 11,277 laps of the Junction Hill Criterium Track, raising a total of $10,026.

All of the money raised has been directed towards local youth mental health initiatives, including youth drop-in, youth sporting and cultural events and youth activities across the Clarence Valley.

Don't have a bike? Doesn't matter. We have bikes and helmets you can borrow. Can't come to the ride? You can still support Morgan's effort by donating at givenow.com.au/ clarencevalleyrideforyouth2018

Why not challenge your friends and family or work mates to see if you can go the distance to support Clarence Valley youth?