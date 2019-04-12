Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Labor Senator Kristina Keneally with Labor candidate for Page, Patrick Deegan meeting at Grafton Olympic Pool
Labor Senator Kristina Keneally with Labor candidate for Page, Patrick Deegan meeting at Grafton Olympic Pool Tim Jarrett
Politics

$63m cancer promises for Page

TIM JARRETT
by
12th Apr 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BOTH Labor and the Nationals were out spruiking almost identical election commitments on radiation treatment centres yesterday.

On Wednesday evening, Labor announced a plan to open 13 radiation treatment clinics as part of a $63 million commitment to cancer research and prevention.

Labor candidate for Page Patrick Deegan said the commitment would be a "game-changer” for people diagnosed with cancer in the electorate.

"This will mean people won't have to leave the area to get treatment,” he said.

"They can remain in their homes with their family and support networks.”

Yesterday, Nationals candidate for Page Kevin Hogan announced the Coalition's plan, also committing to building a radiation therapy centre in Grafton.

"The Government is investing $63.4 million to expand cancer treatment capacity through new radiation therapy services in 13 locations, with Grafton being one of those locations,” he said.

"The centre will be a fully fledged radiation therapy treatment centre and will have the full linear accelerator bunker used in radiation treatment.”

The announcements by the major parties ensure people who need treatment in the Clarence Valley will not have to travel to Coffs Harbour or Lismore, regardless of the election outcome.

Both Labor and the Nationals said a significant amount of planning had to happen, with Mr Hogan saying it would most likely be incorporated into the Grafton Base Hospital redevelopment.

Labor senator Kristina Keneally, in Grafton to announce funding for the Grafton Pool upgrade, said there was no completion date for the cancer centre. "The facility in Grafton would have to work with the local services in order to go through planning and development and we are quite confident it is well within the funding envelope,” she said.

federal election 2019 kevin hogan patrick deegan
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Bushland search for man after police pursuit

    premium_icon Bushland search for man after police pursuit

    News Car seized by police, officers search bushland for driver

    At last a contest of political philosophy

    premium_icon At last a contest of political philosophy

    Opinion 'The election will give voters something they have been craving'

    • 12th Apr 2019 1:00 AM
    NBN comes online in Yamba

    premium_icon NBN comes online in Yamba

    News More than 4000 homes come online and other areas to come shortly

    • 12th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
    It's on: election set for May 18

    premium_icon It's on: election set for May 18

    News Candidates in Page ready to campaign

    • 12th Apr 2019 12:02 AM