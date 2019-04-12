$63m cancer promises for Page

BOTH Labor and the Nationals were out spruiking almost identical election commitments on radiation treatment centres yesterday.

On Wednesday evening, Labor announced a plan to open 13 radiation treatment clinics as part of a $63 million commitment to cancer research and prevention.

Labor candidate for Page Patrick Deegan said the commitment would be a "game-changer” for people diagnosed with cancer in the electorate.

"This will mean people won't have to leave the area to get treatment,” he said.

"They can remain in their homes with their family and support networks.”

Yesterday, Nationals candidate for Page Kevin Hogan announced the Coalition's plan, also committing to building a radiation therapy centre in Grafton.

"The Government is investing $63.4 million to expand cancer treatment capacity through new radiation therapy services in 13 locations, with Grafton being one of those locations,” he said.

"The centre will be a fully fledged radiation therapy treatment centre and will have the full linear accelerator bunker used in radiation treatment.”

The announcements by the major parties ensure people who need treatment in the Clarence Valley will not have to travel to Coffs Harbour or Lismore, regardless of the election outcome.

Both Labor and the Nationals said a significant amount of planning had to happen, with Mr Hogan saying it would most likely be incorporated into the Grafton Base Hospital redevelopment.

Labor senator Kristina Keneally, in Grafton to announce funding for the Grafton Pool upgrade, said there was no completion date for the cancer centre. "The facility in Grafton would have to work with the local services in order to go through planning and development and we are quite confident it is well within the funding envelope,” she said.