$6.5 million commitment for Grafton riverfront

DREAM BIG: Ashley Lindsey, Kevin Hogan and Jason Kingsley at the Mr Hogan's announcement to fund revitalisation of Grafton river-front Tim Jarrett

AFTER almost 10 years since the original concept plans were drawn up, a commitment has been made to fund construction of the Grafton Riverfront Precinct.

Nationals candidate for the seat of Page, Kevin Hogan, announced the funding of $6.5million for a major revitalisation of the Grafton riverfront if re-elected.

"This is for the local community and will completely transform the riverfront," he said.

"The main focus area will be the 3km stretch of waterfront extending from Queen St in the city to the Grafton Bridge."

Deputy Mayor Jason Kingsley said he was excited by what the announcement meant for both Grafton and the Clarence Valley, especially since the concept had been developed for so long.

"We need to be seen as a destination, both Grafton and the Clarence Valley and I think this will put us on the map, rather than being just a stopover," he said.

"We have the greatest river in Australia and it is underutilised. By redeveloping this whole area here, we can showcase what we have to offer."

Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsey was equally excited about the promise and said completing the project would be an enormous achievement, provided the council could purchase the remaining riverfront land to complete the vision.

"This is fantastic, it is what Grafton and the Clarence Valley has wanted for decades, it really will revitalise the riverfront," he said.

"If we can replicate what has been achieved in Maclean here in Grafton, it is going to be of enormous benefit to the community."

The original river-front master plan was developed in 2011 and Mr Lindsay explained there were a number of priorities including the overdue upgrade to the amenities in Memorial Park.

"The highest priority for us is to actually link up the pathways along the riverfront to the bridge area," he said.

"If we can have that progressed by the time the bridge opens it will be a significant achievement for council."

The additional benefits to the local economy through tourism were apparent to Mr Kingsley who said the project could make the area attractive to entrepreneurs who wanted to take advantage of the vast river.

"If you look at New Zealand, they got smart and they realised that they had more to offer and adventure tourism is what attracts younger people there now," he said. "I think there are definitely some commercial options here for any entrepreneur with water activities."