$65 subsidy for fire fighting water evaporates during debate

Brooms Head 08-09-19An out of control fire at Shark Creek/Brooms Head kept fire fighters streched to the limit on Sunday 8th September.Photo Frank Redward Frank Redward

A PROPOSAL to provide a $65 subsidy to people whose water bills increased because of fighting bush fires, has evaporated in the heat of council debate.

Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay brought a report to the Tuesday council meeting to allow Valley residents, who experienced increased water charges following the September bushfires, to apply for a $65 subsidy.

The subsidy would have applied to properties near the Yuraygir National Park and the Shark Creek area, where there was evidence of increased water consumption.

The plan struck problems when Cr Debrah Novak moved to amend the motion to include any areas in the Clarence Valley affected by bushfire whether they were on town water or not.

"People might not be on town water, but they generate $3.5million in rates,” she said.

"If the council gives urban folk a $65 rebate, it has to include rural people to be fair and equitable.”

Cr Richie Williamson said there would be problems for property owners on tank water supplying proof that water they bought had been used to fight fires.

"How will they action an application with regards purchase of water for fire fighting purposes,” he said.

Cr Karen Toms said the applicants would need to provide clear evidence they had been fighting fires and they had bought water near that time. She did acknowledge that any payment in that situation could no longer be called a subsidy.

Cr Greg Clancy wondered if the council's proposal conflicted with a State Government program and if $65 would be enough to cover the costs to ratepayers.

While most councillors supported Cr Novak's amendment, Cr Williamson was against.

"It may seem strange a bloke on tank water, that understands the price of a load of water would be against this, but I am,” he said.

"In my DA there is a requirement for me to store 12,000 litres of water to fight fires.

"I don't want to downplay the emergency for those not on reticulated water schemes.

"I have the greatest respect for the amendment, but there avenues for these people outside of a Clarence Valley Council donation.”

The "fun” came to a close soon after when Mayor Jim Simmons called a point of order on a breach of the Code of Meeting practice.

He said the new code included a provision that any expenditure not included in the budget had to include the source of funding, which Cr Novak's amendment did not.

Cr Simmons revealed he had received this information from council's director of corporate governance, Laura Black, which prompted another point of order from Cr Baker on the point of order.

He said the mayor could not make a ruling unless all councillors had access to the information he had received from Ms Black.

"It can be ruled out, but there's nothing to stop it coming back next month,” Cr Baker said.

Cr Simmons agreed. He ruled out both the original motion and the amendment.