65 tonnes of skirt lifted onto river pile

NEXT STAGE: The first pier skirt is placed onto the new Grafton Bridge.
by Caitlan Charles

IMAGINE lowering and 11 metre long, five metre wide, two meter deep, 65 tonne piece of concrete over two piles with the mighty Clarence River beneath you.

That is what happened yesterday morning when the first pier skirt was placed over the piles was lifted into place.

The pier skirt was trucked into the temporary jetty on the southern embankment of the Clarence River before a crane lifted the skirt by points cast into the concrete.

The crane then lifted and rotated the skirt into place.

The skirt is secured to the piles by a temporary steel brackets that is welded to each of the pile castings. Once it's in place, reinforced steel and concrete will secure it in place.

The skirt is the next stage of building the pier that will eventually support the bridge framework.

Once the reinforced steel is in place on top of the pier skirt, concrete will be pumped from the land to make the pier.

As the first pier is built, piling will continue across the river.

The pier skirt was precast off site as a more efficient and safer way. The controlled environment ensure a better quality product that can be made while the piles are being made in the river.

Roads and Maritime have been working on a number of projects as part of the bridge build, including the precast facility in South Grafton which had it's foundations pored recently. The bridge segments will be made in the precast facility.

Topics:  bridge build grafton bridge new grafton bridge roads and maratime services

Grafton Daily Examiner
Pier skirt now in place on pile

