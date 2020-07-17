$6.5m revitalisation that could solve Grafton’s bypass blues

An amazing view from the air of the Jacaranda Dragonboat Regatta. Photo: Jessica Robertson

IT’S NOT every day you meet the deputy Prime Minister on your morning walk.

Strolling down by the river, three visitors to Grafton stopped Michael McCormack and told him what they’d love to be able to do was get access to the whole river.

Little did they know, he had a $6.5 million cheque in his back pocket for exactly that.

Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons, deputy prime minister Michael McCormack, Clarence Valley Council general manager Ashley Lindsay and member for Page Kevin Hogan walk along the Clarence River at Grafton after announcement of $6.5m riverside precinct development.

“They couldn’t walk the full extent because there were some marshlands and there was some mud there,” Mr McCormack said.

“Well they’re going to be able to walk … right through for 3.5km.”

The $6.5 million grant for the Grafton Riverside Precinct upgrade was approved last week, and the project will open up the southern riverbank of Grafton from the old bridge through to Memorial Park.

Included is a new riverfront boulevard with paved access, and the arrival points at Duke, Villiers and Clarence streets will get better accessibility with upgraded picnic facilities and amenities.

Joined at the announcement this week by Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons and member for Page Kevin Hogan, emphasis was given on how the project could be the catalyst for bringing people off the highway and into the town.

“This is an exciting upgrade for Grafton,” Mr Hogan said. “This was part of the fact we knew that Grafton with the new highway, which is also being developed at pace, is going to be completely bypassed.

“So, you know this money is about attracting people to Grafton and it’s about the locals as well but it’s attracting tourists to Grafton.

“It’s going to be very interactive, very accessible … and you can see how beautiful it is and it’s a great selling point for Grafton and indeed the wider Clarence.”

Council have allocated $2 million to the project, which has included the acquisition of property on the riverfront, and Mr Simmons said it would transform the area into an active space for the community and visitors.

“Another benefit will be to provide a fitting platform for existing Grafton events such as the Jacaranda Festival and the Grafton Bridge to Bridge Ski Classic,” he said.

Tenders will go out shortly for the build, which is expected to create 10 jobs in construction, and 32 ongoing jobs in both new small business and procurement for the project.

Mr McCormack said he was excited to come back at the expected completion date of mid-2021 to enjoy the true potential of the area.

“It’s already a beautiful area,” he said.

“We want to make sure that the aesthetics are even better, that people can stop here, they can picnic here, they can walk along the path, they can do everything that this area has the potential to provide.

“They couldn’t, in the past of course, with the lack of accessibility, and that’s going to be fixed.”