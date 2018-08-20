660 reasons not be a butt-head

Cigarette butts can cost you more than the packet from whence they came.

YOU might think the butt of a cigarette is small and insignificant enough to toss on the ground or flick out the car window - but you'd be wrong.

$660 kind of wrong.

And now were in the middle of an unforgiving fire season, if you perform that act of environmental bastardry when there's a total fire ban, you can double that to $1320 shades of wrong. (As if smoking isn't expensive enough, right).

Of course there's never a good time or place to be cigarette butt tosser according to the people out there fighting and controlling our blazes the NSW Rural Fire Service.

Throwing lit cigarette butts from cars and trucks is dangerous. Cigarettes can start bush and grass fires, and place lives at risk. It's also bad for the environment.

There are heavy penalties for people caught throwing lit cigarette butts from vehicles, especially during the Bush Fire Danger Period and days of Total Fire Ban.

People can do their bit by reporting people who throw lit cigarette butts from vehicles.

This kind of dobbing in is the best kind so don't hesitate.

If you see a vehicle where a lit cigarette butt has been improperly disposed, you can report the vehicle to the NSW RFS via their website.

Some of the information we will need includes location, date and time, vehicle registration plate details and description of the vehicle. They will also need your contact details as anonymous reports are not accepted but or course all information is treated with utmost confidentiality.

Alternatively you can call 1800 679 737 and leave a message and an officer will make contact.

If the cigarette butt isn't lit, the person is still a tosser and may still be subject to action for littering and often end up in water systems. You can make a littering complaint through the Environment Protection Authority website. Again don't hesitate as all butts are bad, lit or otherwise.

When you report an offender to the RFS they use the information to confirm vehicle details and whether an offence has been committed. The NSW RFS may issue an advisory letter or penalty notice to the registered owner of the vehicle.

Where a disposed cigarette butt has caused a fire, this information may be provided to NSW RFS fire investigators and NSW Police Force for further investigation.

In these instances, penalty notices may be issued or court action commenced.

The penalty for discarding a lit cigarette is $660. If it's day of total fire ban, the fine is doubled to $1320.

For your own safety remember you may be breaking the law yourself if you use a mobile phone to report a cigarette butt being thrown from a vehicle. Wait until you reach a safe area and come to a complete stop to make a report.