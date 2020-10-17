Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Westpac Chopper on scene to transport a Lawrence man whose car fell from jacks onto him this morning.
The Westpac Chopper on scene to transport a Lawrence man whose car fell from jacks onto him this morning.
News

68-year-old man pinned under car flown to Lismore

Adam Hourigan
17th Oct 2020 2:14 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A LAWRENCE man has been flown to Lismore after an incident while working on his car on a property near Lawrence.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter reports that it was tasked at 1130 this morning to the property following a report of a man pinned underneath his car after the car he was working on fell off the jacks.

Local residents reported multiple ambulances at the scene to treat the man, and ambulance Paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team stabilised the 68yo male.

He is suffering from chest injuries and was flown to Lismore Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

It came just hours before power lines came down on the Pringles Way north of the village, cutting electricity to more than 500 in the area north of Lawrence. Authorities said the two incidents are unrelated.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ballina pub video reveals stunning COVID breaches

        Premium Content Ballina pub video reveals stunning COVID breaches

        Health The popular Shaws Bay Hotel in Ballina has been forced to shut down for a week for flagrant breaches of strict social distancing policy. WATCH THE CCTV FOOTAGE

        REVENGE BID: Blockbusters to open CRCA season

        Premium Content REVENGE BID: Blockbusters to open CRCA season

        Cricket Round 1 mirrors last season’s semis before the comp came to a halt

        Clarence connections chase NRRRL grand final glory

        Premium Content Clarence connections chase NRRRL grand final glory

        Rugby League AFTER a season of long car trips just to play rugby league in 2020, it now all...

        Council depot sale ignites leasing interests

        Premium Content Council depot sale ignites leasing interests

        Property ‘Word’s gotten out and people are already asking the new owners for a lease’