Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIG BOOST: Headspace Centre Manager Jason Grimes with Black Tie Ball organiser Emma Joseph with the cheque for $6000.
BIG BOOST: Headspace Centre Manager Jason Grimes with Black Tie Ball organiser Emma Joseph with the cheque for $6000.
News

$6K rolls in from ball for Headspace

by Caitlan Charles
10th Nov 2018 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Black Tie Ball organisers have delivered a cheque for $6000 to Headspace.

After months of planning and hard work, Emma Joseph and the Black Tie Ball committee held an event aimed at getting the conversation started about mental health in the Clarence Valley.

Ms Joseph said they were extremely excited to hand over the cheque last Friday, after the successful event in August.

"The main goal for us was to start a conversation... get out there and help people create conversations rather than just raising funds,” she said.

"It's about more than actually giving someone a lump sum of money, I wanted to create these events to have a good time and give people the opportunity and see you don't have to be in the dark.”

Ms Joseph said they raised more funds, but wanted to keep the price of tickets low and more appealing to members of the community as a first-time event, so they had to put more into the event.

"Headspace now has $6000 which they will put into a kitchen for youth to use and they're looking at implementing a way to bridge (the gap) between seniors and youth,” Ms Joseph said.

The Black Tie Ball committee is already planning for next year, hoping to hold extra events to raise even more money including a marquee at the Christmas races at the CRJC on December 2, Ballin' at the barriers and more.

"(We're hoping to be) smashing the stigma and we'll be able to raise triple what we raised this year,” she said.

"Next year we will also be focusing on men's mental health in the community which will be really exciting.”

Headspace manager Jason Grimes said they were proud and honoured to have been selected as beneficiary of the Black Tie Ball.

"The ball is an example of what an average person from the community can do for the common good,” he said.

Mr Grimes said they were working with the Grafton Senior Citizens and U3A to develop the relationship between youth and the elderly in the Clarence Valley.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    95-year-old donates $22,000 to hospital cause

    premium_icon 95-year-old donates $22,000 to hospital cause

    Health Grafton Motor Group's Michael Anstee wanted to give back to the hospital that helped his grandson, but the fundraising was slow until Marie Preston found out

    • 10th Nov 2018 11:00 AM
    Deputy Premier grants Iluka's Christmas wish

    Deputy Premier grants Iluka's Christmas wish

    Politics John Barilaro listens to local residents and promises to return

    Man dragged from back of ute by his two dogs

    Man dragged from back of ute by his two dogs

    News He was flown Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition

    Andrew Katelaris trial shown cannabis seizure video

    premium_icon Andrew Katelaris trial shown cannabis seizure video

    News Deregistered doctor's 'laboratory' raided days after TV segment

    Local Partners