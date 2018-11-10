$6K rolls in from ball for Headspace

THE Black Tie Ball organisers have delivered a cheque for $6000 to Headspace.

After months of planning and hard work, Emma Joseph and the Black Tie Ball committee held an event aimed at getting the conversation started about mental health in the Clarence Valley.

Ms Joseph said they were extremely excited to hand over the cheque last Friday, after the successful event in August.

"The main goal for us was to start a conversation... get out there and help people create conversations rather than just raising funds,” she said.

"It's about more than actually giving someone a lump sum of money, I wanted to create these events to have a good time and give people the opportunity and see you don't have to be in the dark.”

Ms Joseph said they raised more funds, but wanted to keep the price of tickets low and more appealing to members of the community as a first-time event, so they had to put more into the event.

"Headspace now has $6000 which they will put into a kitchen for youth to use and they're looking at implementing a way to bridge (the gap) between seniors and youth,” Ms Joseph said.

The Black Tie Ball committee is already planning for next year, hoping to hold extra events to raise even more money including a marquee at the Christmas races at the CRJC on December 2, Ballin' at the barriers and more.

"(We're hoping to be) smashing the stigma and we'll be able to raise triple what we raised this year,” she said.

"Next year we will also be focusing on men's mental health in the community which will be really exciting.”

Headspace manager Jason Grimes said they were proud and honoured to have been selected as beneficiary of the Black Tie Ball.

"The ball is an example of what an average person from the community can do for the common good,” he said.

Mr Grimes said they were working with the Grafton Senior Citizens and U3A to develop the relationship between youth and the elderly in the Clarence Valley.