It all started when the teacher reportedly took “25 of my humming bird bucks” from Isaiah after was caught talking with his friend Connor.
6yo boy damns teacher in hilarious letter

by Madeline Cox
18th Feb 2020 1:26 PM

FED up with getting in trouble, six-year-old Isaiah wrote a hilariously angry letter to his teacher Mrs Jones.

It all started when the teacher reportedly took "25 of my humming bird bucks" from Isaiah after was caught talking with his friend Connor.

"That's no big deal. I'm only six I can't be quiet all the time and that makes you a thief and and crook. You are going to hell real burning hell because you a thief,' Isaiah wrote in a letter that has since gone viral on Twitter.

"I worked hard for those bucks.

"My only prayer in chapel today was that God gets you to hell fast super-fast and your new hair cut is bad real bad. Isaiah." 

His mum was immediately called to the school to have a meeting with Mrs Jones about the letter.

It's not yet known what punishment was cooked up for Isaiah but we do know that his mum took the letter to work to give her coworkers a good laugh.

 

"Okay so my co-worker told us that she had to attend a parent teacher conference because of a letter her son wrote to his teacher," Isaiah's mum's friend wrote while sharing the letter.

 "So she brought the letter to work and I almost fell out of my chair y'all.

"He actually deserves a little credit." 

Thousands of people have commented on the letter, applauding Isaiah for standing up for himself.

"I bet she's in the mirror RIGHT NOW looking at that haircut," a man said.

"I would also like to point out that Isaiah has great handwriting to be 6 and can spell better than most adults. He has a bright future ahead of him," one person said.

"This is a man who would not take anymore," another added.

"And he understands the value of currency!" a woman said.

"The six-year-old version of 'I said what I said'."

