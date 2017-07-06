7: Callinan magic at Grafton not repeated

WHATEVER magic was being worked in the Callinan stables post World War One, it was a spell that is yet to be repeated.

Casino trainer Thomas Callinan, who took home Grafton Cup wins in six years, remains the most successful trainer in the history of Grafton's July Racing Carnival.

The irony is that his first winning horse, Longwy, didn't race even race in July.

It was 1919 and troops returning from Europe had bought an unwanted stow away back to Australia with them; a new strain of influenza which quickly became an epidemic.

In reaction to the initial outbreak, the Federal Government imposed restrictions on unnecessarily large gatherings of people, putting the carnival in jeopardy.

They were eased soon after, but when an outbreak in the lead-up to the Grafton Cup was blamed on a Casino race meet, a decision was made to postpone the Clarence Valley meeting until September.

Attendances were down despite complimentary passes being issued to to all returned soldiers, with small fields and little more than half the number of usual bookmakers.

Cup winner Longwy, who few thought was up to the task, was said by some to reflect the lack of quality at the 1919 races.

But when Callinan returned with Longwy to take out the Cup again in 1920, and become the first horse to win the race twice, his critics were silenced.

The five-year-old gelding carried 9st 3lb and beat a field of visitors by two lengths.

His record was soon dwarfed by Hosier, another of Callinan's horses, who went on to win three in a row. Described as "one of the most remarkable horses ever to race on the North Coast” despite having only one eye, it was said that a full-sighted Hosier would have been a Caufield Cup horse.

He first nabbed the Grafton Cup in 1922, having run second in the CRJC Handicap the day before.

The next year Hosier won by four lengths, setting a course record of 2 minutes, 1.8 seconds, and in 1924 the son of Piastre won for a third successive time.

The Callinan legacy lives on in Grafton to this day, through the Hosier stable, which recognises the one-eyed champion.