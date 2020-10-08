7 Clarence businesses you can buy right now

LOOKING to run your own show in the Clarence Valley but don’t want to start from scratch? Why not take a look at these businesses across the region currently looking for a new owner.

Bent Street Motor Inn

Located on the main road of South Grafton’s CBD, this modern, four-star motel with 20 well-maintained rooms has an upgraded 25-year lease on offer. Current long-term owners have all systems and staff in place to allow enthusiastic new owners to reap the rewards and make hay while the sun shines.

Whalen’s Meats

This two-year-old Grafton business has made its claim on market share showing good growth and profit. The start up is done and ready for another dynamic duo to further enhance the business to the next level. Simplistic, affordable and manageable for a family business or secure your future as operator plus one staff member.

Melt Massage and Beauty

This Yamba business has become a favourite among locals and tourists alike and, thanks to its prominent street frontage, there are also plenty of walk-ins. The current owner has turned over in excess of $290,000 and, with low overheads, their margins are good.

The Mexican

This popular Yamba restaurant has a seating capacity for up to 50 customers inside and up to 35 customers outside the elegant alfresco dining area. Included in the price is a fully loaded commercial kitchen with modern equipment and fixtures, all seating furnishing and current stock on hand. Approval has been given for a new brewery to be built straight across the road which will attract a huge volume of customers once opened.

Lawrence Bus Service

Are you too young to consider retirement, but need a golden nest egg that’s secure and reliable without having to work full-time?

This excellent school bus business for sale in an area where it is normally impossible to find bus runs for sale. It comprises a commercial contract and a non-commercial Cat 2, both together grossing over $540,000 pa. The price includes the two contracts, four buses, and a comfortable home and depot.

The Copmanhurst General Store

A captive market with no other stores in the immediate area The Copmanhurst General Store is being sold on a freehold basis with all the plant and equipment needed to run the venture included in the price.

The shop has been extended to offer a very large covered eating area for customers. Connected to the rear of the shop is a three bedroom airconditioned residence and a large fenced yard. Solar has been installed on the roof to greatly reduce the power consumption.

Bowen’s Delicatessen and Fine Foods

This newly established quality delicatessen, burger bar and fine food retailer is the only one of its type in the entire Clarence Valley region.

Operating seven days a week and situated in a prime position at Yamba’s only shopping fair with excellent street exposure, carparking and high foot traffic this highly regarded and well known business offers a large range of gourmet products, burgers and coffee in a beautifully presented modern shop.

