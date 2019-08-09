7 fantastic things to do this week

IN ACTION: The Grafton Ghosts first grade team will look to keep their Group 2 finals hopes alive when they play Sawtell Panthers at Frank McGuren Field this Sunday.

IN ACTION: The Grafton Ghosts first grade team will look to keep their Group 2 finals hopes alive when they play Sawtell Panthers at Frank McGuren Field this Sunday. Jarrard Potter

Maclean Country Music

WHEN: 1-5pm Sunday, August 11.

WHERE: Maclean Bowling Club.

DETAILS: Come on into Maclean Bowling Club and listen to Maclean Country Music. Most singers and a band will be available, and anyone else who wishes to sing is welcome

to walk up. All are very welcome to come and listen. The meals are great at the club. We hope to see you there. For inquiries call Doreen on 66452203.

Cocktails and Candles Workshop

WHEN: 4-6pm Saturday, August 10.

WHERE: Blanc Space Agency, 7/10, 18 Coldstream St, Yamba.

DETAILS: At this event you'll hand-pour your own large soy candle by Just Enough Beach, (a local Yamba candle business that hand pours delicious soy candles with scents inspired by cocktails), and you'll

also sip the cocktails that inspired them while grazing on yummy food by Little Gatherings. Call 0410553434 to book.

Maclean Community Monthly Markets

WHEN: Saturday, August 10.

WHERE: Maclean Carpark.

DETAILS: Maclean Community Markets are held on the second Saturday of each month in the main carpark, near the Maclean Bowling Club. Stalls offer an wide range of items including jewellery, clothing, plants, craft and art items, freshly baked cookies and cakes and a great range of fresh produce. So bring yourself and the family along to the Maclean Community Markets.

Nothing Personal

WHEN: Friday, August 9, to Sunday, August 18

WHERE: Pelican Playhouse, 81 Through St, South Grafton

DETAILS: When nothing personal always means it's deeply personal.

Written by Australia's favourite playwright David Williamson. Directed by Ken Mackenzie and Suzanne Campbell.

Williamson turns his sharp eye for comedy on the world of book publishing. Nothing Personal tells the story of a power struggle between two women in the publishing industry; Follow Bea, an older editor and Naomi, her younger rival.

Tickets available from South Grafton News and Gifts.

Yamba Veterans Week of Golf

WHEN: August 12-16

WHERE: Yamba Golf and Country Club

DETAILS: Yamba Veterans Week of Golf attracts in the vicinity of 220 golfers to the district.

While attending the week of golf, players avail themselves of many of the sightseeing attractions in the Clarence Valley including visiting

the nearby townships of Maclean, Iluka, Lawrence, Brushgrove and Ulmarra.

Yamba Golf and Country Club, situated in the centre of town, is unique as you can walk from your accommodation to the course.

The golf course offers a challenging layout of undulating fairways, strategic bunker placements and greens that contain subtle breaks and contours.

Yamba Golf and Country Club offer tremendous facilities for the week of golf, with a fully stocked Pro Shop with highly qualified PGA staff, bistro and bar facilities and verandas that look out onto the 10th tee and 18th green.

For more information please phone tournament director John Daley at the club on 66458145.

Yamba Farmers and Producers Market

WHEN: 7am-11am, August 14

WHERE: Whiting Beach carpark

DETAILS: This market also acts as the agri-food tourism portal for the Clarence Valley region.

There is a broad range of locally grown, hand crafted and wild gathered produce available ranging from organic, chemical-free and free- range.

Group 2 Rugby League finals

WHEN: Sunday, August 11, from 10.30am

WHERE: Frank McGuren Field, Grafton

DETAILS: The Grafton Ghosts first grade side are looking to keep their grand final dreams alive when they face off against the Sawtell Panthers, with the winner to play in this year's grand final.

The reserve grade match will be another local derby between the Ghosts and the South Grafton Rebels.

Come out to Frank McGuren Field for an exciting afternoon of rugby league action. First game is the Ladies League Tag, kick-off at 10.30am, before the under-18s fixture at 11.50am, reserve grade at 12.55pm and first grade at 2.20pm.