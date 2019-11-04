‘7-metre croc’ or a crock? You be the judge

A drone operator has captured what he believes is a monster 'seven metre' crocodile basking in the Burdekin sun.

The drone footage captured at Plantation Creek pump station left Townsville's Visual Drone Services David Brockwell fascinated.

Mr Brockwell said he was taking drone footage of the pump station late last week but only realised what he'd captured until later.

"I didn't notice the shape until I was editing the footage the next day and it intrigued me," he said.

"I use Dronedeploy software for 3D mapping and it can tell the direct dimension of something."

Mr Brockwell used the software to measure the shape which came in at just over seven metres and had a width of 1.2m.

He said he wasn't 100% sure if it was a crocodile that was spotted, but the shape of the object is a coincidence.

"I'll be looking out for it next time when I am in the area," he said.

A video expert who has analysed the footage believes the mass is "some bushes, foliage and bracken".

Billabong Sanctuary's senior ranger Kate De Koning said if it was in fact a seven metre crocodile, it would be the biggest recorded.

"It would be very amazing if it was that big," she said.

"The biggest one reliably recorded so far is 6.17m and was captured in the Philippines. The age of a crocodile is really hard to determine with a wild caught one."

Ms De Koning said Billabong Sanctuary relay a safety message in their daily croc talks.

"Staying out of the water is the best thing you could possibly do," she said.

"If you're camping or fishing, it is recommended to stay back at least six to 10 metres from the water's edge because a crocodile is capable to propel itself it's whole body length out of the water in a second. If you are fishing at the waters edge, you are not safe."