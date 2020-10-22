Menu
Seven new COVID cases in NSW

by Hannah Moore
22nd Oct 2020 8:35 AM

 

There have been seven new cases of coronavirus in NSW up to 8pm on Wednesday.

Of those, only one was locally acquired and has been linked to an existing case. The other six cases were from returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Thursday morning testing numbers had risen to more than 15,000 overnight, but there was more work to be done.

Both Ms Berejiklian and Transport Minister Andrew Constance said there were ongoing concerns about complacency on public transport, especially as cases continue to be uncovered throughout the community.

Mr Constance revealed mask use on Sydney's public transport system had dropped to about 50 per cent - a worrying statistic as more and more workers head back to the office.

He pleaded with commuters to put their masks back on, register their Opal cards to help contact tracers and wait for the next service if their train or bus looked too full.

The Premier said she would not be able to increase passenger numbers on the city's transport network until compliance with current COVID guidelines had increased.

Originally published as 7 new COVID cases in NSW

