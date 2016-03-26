7 things to do this Easter Weekend

The 112th Maclean Highland Gathering band parade on River Street Maclean on Saturday, 26th March, 2016. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

Simply handmade, vintage and retro

WHEN: Saturday, 9am-2pm

WHERE: Raymond Laurie Sports Centre

DETAILS: Enjoy handmade goods, candles, origami, unique crystal jewellery, baby clothes, food and drink, soaps and more at these handmade, vintage and retro markets. There will also be a gymnastics fun corner, face painting and snow cones for the young ones.

Wild About Wooli Art Show

WHEN: Friday to Sunday

WHERE: Wooli Hotel Motel

DETAILS: Coastal Communities Protection Alliance is supporting and celebrating local artists in Wooli, Grafton and the surrounding areas as part of a fundraiser for beach erosion in Wooli.

Maclean Markets

WHEN: Saturday

WHERE: Main car park outside the Maclean Bowling Club

DETAILS: The Maclean Easter Markets are being held in conjunction with the Highland Gathering.

After watching the pipe bands march through Maclean on Easter Saturday morning as part of the annual Highland Gathering, visitors can visit the Scottish Market Day.

It has become a tradition to hold a market in conjunction with the Highland Gathering, providing an extra attraction for the many visitors to the town, where they can browse among the stalls, find a bargain or two.

Highland Gathering - Maclean Community Markets: The Maclean Community Markets had a distinctly Scottish feel when they were held in the township during the Highland Gathering festival on Saturday, 26th of March, 2016. Video By Bill North / The Daily Examiner

Grafton Dance Eisteddfod

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: The Hall, South Grafton High School, Tyson St

DETAILS: Nine days of dancing comes to an end at Sunday lunchtime. This weekend has dancing in Open age group sections and the Championship sections. All styles - including ballet, tap, jazz, variety, contemporary / modern. Saturday dancing is 8.30am till late and Sunday, 8.30am till lunch. Refreshments available. Small entry fee.

Ring Diana Welch) for more details on 0417 549 629.

Good Friday charity fundraiser workout

WHEN: Friday, 8.15am

WHERE: Jacaranda Park, Prince St

DETAILS: Help raise money for Lifeline North Coast Suicide Awareness with this charity fundraiser workout.

Training starts at 8.15am, and goes for 40-45 minutes followed by a free breakfast from 9am.

There will also be a visit from You Love 'Em We Scrub 'Em team providing an Easter egg hunt for the kids. If you want to participate, bring a donation along - 100% of the proceeds go to Lifeline.

Ashby Markets

WHEN: Sunday

WHERE: Asby Community Centre

DETAILS: Enjoy a range of stalls including fruit and vegetables, homemade cakes, slices, second hand goods and the arts and crafts of talented locals. If you get peckish, the community centre canteen has some delicious food.

Free art workshops

WHEN: Tuesday to Thursday

WHERE: Maclean, Yamba, Grafton, Iluka Library and the Mobile Library Glenreagh

DETAILS: Kids 5-12 can explore story and local culture with the team from Balun Bunjarahm. Bookings are essential.