7 things to do this week

Old time dancing

WHEN: Sunday

WHERE: Iluka Bowling Club, 75-79 Spenser St, Iluka

DETAILS: Old time and new vogue dancing is the order of the day this Sunday at the Iluka Bowling Club from 1pm to 5pm. Cost is $5 and includes afternoon tea.

Upcycled Community Sculpture Workshop

WHEN: Sunday

WHERE: Clarence Environmental Learning Facility, South Grafton

DETAILS: Fabulous Clarence Valley Artist Pamela Denise has designed a community sculpture for the Grafton Regional Landfill centre, and in this workshop you can make your very own garden sculpture. To book contact Suzanne on 66430200.

July Racing Carnival

WHEN: July 6 to July 16

WHERE: Clarence River Jockey Club, Grafton

DETAILS: Celebrate in style with the Clarence River Jockey Club during their July Racing Carnival. Races include:

Westlawn Prelude day, July 6

Grafton Toyota South Grafton Cup Day, July 9

GDSC Ramornie Handicap, July 12

McKimms Real Estate Grafton Cup Day, July 13

Maclean Cup Day, July 16

The Bentley Effect

WHEN: Saturday 7pm and Sunday 2pm

WHERE: The Pelican Playhouse

DETAILS: See the award- winning documentary The Bentley Effect, directed by Brendan Shoebridge.

There will be a Q&A following the film.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for concession and high school students, and kids under 12 are free.

Tickets are available at Buckley's Music or online at www.thebentleyeffect.com.

Markets

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: Glenreagh, South Grafton and Iluka

DETAILS: Glenreagh Markets are on at the Glenreagh Hall on Saturday. Clocktower Gallery Markets run from 9am on Saturday at the Clarence River Information Centre. Iluka Markets are on Sunday at the Iluka Sports Oval.

Junior Rodeo and Campdraft

WHEN: Saturday, from 7am

WHERE: TSR, Coutts Crossing, Armidale Rd

DETAILS: Get involved and see kids of all ages take on rodeo and campdrafting this weekend. There will be markets, bush dog trials, a mechanical bull and more on offer as well.

The day is all about raising money for local charities and good causes.

Entry is a gold coin donation.

Raid Northern Rivers

WHEN: Saturday, event starts at 10.30am

WHERE: Yuraygir National Park

DETAILS: The event, being hosted by the Queensland Rogaine Association, is a navigation-style adventure race made up of running, mountain biking and kayaking legs, with the objective to get as many points as possible in the time limit.