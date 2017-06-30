7 things to do this week

Old time dancing
WHEN: Sunday
WHERE: Iluka Bowling Club, 75-79 Spenser St, Iluka
DETAILS: Old time and new vogue dancing is the order of the day this Sunday at the Iluka Bowling Club from 1pm to 5pm. Cost is $5 and includes afternoon tea.
Upcycled Community Sculpture Workshop
WHEN: Sunday
WHERE: Clarence Environmental Learning Facility, South Grafton
DETAILS: Fabulous Clarence Valley Artist Pamela Denise has designed a community sculpture for the Grafton Regional Landfill centre, and in this workshop you can make your very own garden sculpture. To book contact Suzanne on 66430200.
July Racing Carnival
WHEN: July 6 to July 16
WHERE: Clarence River Jockey Club, Grafton
DETAILS: Celebrate in style with the Clarence River Jockey Club during their July Racing Carnival. Races include:
- Westlawn Prelude day, July 6
- Grafton Toyota South Grafton Cup Day, July 9
- GDSC Ramornie Handicap, July 12
- McKimms Real Estate Grafton Cup Day, July 13
- Maclean Cup Day, July 16
The Bentley Effect
WHEN: Saturday 7pm and Sunday 2pm
WHERE: The Pelican Playhouse
DETAILS: See the award- winning documentary The Bentley Effect, directed by Brendan Shoebridge.
There will be a Q&A following the film.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for concession and high school students, and kids under 12 are free.
Tickets are available at Buckley's Music or online at www.thebentleyeffect.com.
Markets
WHEN: Saturday and Sunday
WHERE: Glenreagh, South Grafton and Iluka
DETAILS: Glenreagh Markets are on at the Glenreagh Hall on Saturday. Clocktower Gallery Markets run from 9am on Saturday at the Clarence River Information Centre. Iluka Markets are on Sunday at the Iluka Sports Oval.
Junior Rodeo and Campdraft
WHEN: Saturday, from 7am
WHERE: TSR, Coutts Crossing, Armidale Rd
DETAILS: Get involved and see kids of all ages take on rodeo and campdrafting this weekend. There will be markets, bush dog trials, a mechanical bull and more on offer as well.
The day is all about raising money for local charities and good causes.
Entry is a gold coin donation.
Raid Northern Rivers
WHEN: Saturday, event starts at 10.30am
WHERE: Yuraygir National Park
DETAILS: The event, being hosted by the Queensland Rogaine Association, is a navigation-style adventure race made up of running, mountain biking and kayaking legs, with the objective to get as many points as possible in the time limit.