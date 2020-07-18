70+ PHOTOS: Rugby League returns to the Clarence

Action from the under-12 clash between South Grafton Rebels and Clarence Coast Magpies during round 1 of the 2020 Group 1 Junior Rugby League season at McKittrick Park on Saturday, July 18.

Action from the under-12 clash between South Grafton Rebels and Clarence Coast Magpies during round 1 of the 2020 Group 1 Junior Rugby League season at McKittrick Park on Saturday, July 18.

IT'S back.

After months of anxious waiting for some rugby league in the Clarence Valley, South Grafton's McKittrick Park exploded to life on Saturday morning.

Hosting round 1 of the belated 2020 Group 1 season, the South Grafton Rebels welcomed Clarence Coast Magpies to their home turf for a Clarence derby day opener.

Both the Rebels and Magpies had a number of sides in last year's Group 1 finals and the two clubs look likely to mount another challenge in 2020 after a promising show across the park.

Things looked a little different with check-in stations and a number of signs reminding players, parents and officials of the strict COVID-19 protocols in place, but the ground was still buzzing with excitement.

Check out an epic gallery of some of the action from Saturday below: