Action from the under-12 clash between South Grafton Rebels and Clarence Coast Magpies during round 1 of the 2020 Group 1 Junior Rugby League season at McKittrick Park on Saturday, July 18.
Rugby League

70+ PHOTOS: Rugby League returns to the Clarence

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
18th Jul 2020 4:00 PM
Subscriber only

IT'S back.

After months of anxious waiting for some rugby league in the Clarence Valley, South Grafton's McKittrick Park exploded to life on Saturday morning.

Hosting round 1 of the belated 2020 Group 1 season, the South Grafton Rebels welcomed Clarence Coast Magpies to their home turf for a Clarence derby day opener.

Both the Rebels and Magpies had a number of sides in last year's Group 1 finals and the two clubs look likely to mount another challenge in 2020 after a promising show across the park.

Things looked a little different with check-in stations and a number of signs reminding players, parents and officials of the strict COVID-19 protocols in place, but the ground was still buzzing with excitement.

Check out an epic gallery of some of the action from Saturday below:

clarence coast magpies clarence league group 1 junior rugby league south grafton rebels
Grafton Daily Examiner

