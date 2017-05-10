70 years going strong

"WELL, what about it?”

It was a simple question Henry asked of Gloria, but one that has lead to a lifetime of love with the couple celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary today.

It all started when Henry, who is better known as Corky, was a Scout and Gloria was a Girl Guide in Grafton, and the two groups would share a hall.

"We knew each other since we were kids, and associated with each other for a bit with the Scouting and Girl Guide movement,” Henry said.

"I had my fathers car and my licence which Gloria thought was pretty good.”

Henry and Gloria kept in touch while Henry served in the Middle East during the Second World War, and married soon after he returned to Australia.

"When he came back, he decided I wasn't so bad after all,” Gloria laughed.

"I noticed his letters started to change towards the end of the war, they started to change their tone my way.”

"When he got out of the army and he came back, he asked me 'what about it?' I can remember it plain as day, and it might not have been romantic but we're still together 70 years later.”

Gloria, who is 94, said the extended family, which includes two daughters, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, always come down for Anzac Day, but had the choice this year and decided to make the trip from around Australia to visit Henry and Gloria for their anniversary.

"They decided that because they had to come such a long distance, they decided to come down and celebrate our anniversary with us,” Gloria said.

"I felt very honoured for that, they chose our wedding, I was very honoured our family chose that. It's just lovely, it really means a lot. We're very family orientated, we put family first especially when they were interested in sport.”

Sport played a big role in their marriage, with 97-year-old Henry a champion cyclist who raced at the track out at Fisher Park back before the Second World War and Gloria and avid tennis player.

Henry was awarded an Order of Australia Medal for his services to Grafton, including 50 years in the Fire Brigade and involvement with the Grafton Show Society, who is also a life member of.