70 years of love for Lena and Lex

AFTER 70 years of marriage, Lena and Lex Essex are just as in love as when their story began.

With Mrs Essex, 92, from Ashby and Mr Essex, 89, from Maclean, the two used to catch the ferry to see each other, heading out to dances and movies at night.

With five children, 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren filling their life, it's been one filled with happiness.

"Our life has been wonderful,” Mrs Essex said. "We've had our ups and downs, like everybody, and we've had our sad times and extra happy times, we've been very fortunate.”

Having lived in Maclean for the majority of their married life, the couple have been heavily involved in the community with Mr Essex at one point the president of the Maclean Bowling Club, he was heavily involved in rowing in Maclean and he cut cane for 20 years.

"We've had a busy life,” Mrs Essex said. "We never thought we'd get to our 70th anniversary,” Mr Essex added. "We've worked real hard.”

"I'd have never done a lot of those things, without her help, we did everything together as much as possible.”

Mr Essex said their family has been the most important part of their life together and to celebrate their love, the family will be getting together.

There will be 42 family members, including their brothers and sister, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren having lunch at the Maclean RSL today to celebrate their anniversary.