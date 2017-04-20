700 volunteers to descend on Lismore for mass clean-up

MORE than 700 volunteers will descend on Lismore this Sunday, April 23 to clean Lismore's public parks and open spaces, and deliver 2000 relief packages to those in flood-affected areas.

Lismore City Council has accepted an offer by the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church of Christ) on the Gold Coast to bring their Aid to Humanity program to Lismore for one day and help in the wake of the recent flood.

The church has also indicated it will be giving a substantial sum to a local school and $10,000 to the Lismore Flood Appeal.

Volunteers will focus on community spaces being welcoming and tidy, and they are also available should businesses or home owners require help with backyard or street clean-up. Anyone who could do with a team of people to help them get back on track should register online at lismore.recovers.org.

"The large team of volunteers will meet at the Lismore PCYC and then move through the Lismore basin cleaning our parks and open spaces, before heading to flood-affected areas with relief packages," Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith said.

"There is still debris and rubbish in places and this will be another step in getting our CBD back on track. We cannot thank the generosity of the church enough - having that many people at one time will see a huge amount of work accomplished in just one day.

"We are seeing some incredible acts of compassion and generosity come from this disaster. It has been an absolutely unbelievable community effort to rebuild Lismore to where it is."

The Iglesia Ni Cristo Local Congregation will arrive at the Lismore PCYC at 9am, commence cleaning from 10am to 2pm and then deliver relief packages. A ceremony will be held at the Lismore PCYC from 4pm to 5pm to thank the volunteers for their efforts.