708 coal-fired power stations being built around the world

ROCKHAMPTON'S mayor has come out in defence of Indian mining company Adani saying a well-orchestrated and well-funded campaign has unfairly tarnished the company's image.

Councillor Margaret Strelow said she believes in climate change and that it is most likely man-made but she also believes that exporting cleaner coal from the Galilee Basin, instead of dirtier coal from elsewhere, is a sensible part of the equation while alternative solutions are being developed.

There are 708 coal-fired power plants planned or under construction around the world (Global Coal Plant Tracker)

In 2015, the Supreme Court of Queensland agreed with a previous Land Court decision that there "would be no reduction of greenhouse gas emissions" if a Galilee coal mine did not proceed.

It said "depending on the source of replacement coal, such replacement coal may well, on the evidence, result in an increase in such emissions."

Cr Strelow said the CEO of the Australian Conservation Foundation had admitted targeting Adani because it was the only one of six mines in the Galilee Basin likely to get up.

"My experience is that they have good, solid governance processes and they have dealt well with us," she said.

"Most of what is being spread about Adani water approvals is not true.

"The water is not free, it's not unlimited and it won't drain the Artesian Basin."

According to a statement from the Department of Natural Resources and Mines, water licences provide the mine with a volume of water equivalent to about 1 per cent of what farmers are able to use in the Burdekin catchment now.

More than 100 of the 270 conditions on the project relate to groundwater.

Two licenses allow for 10,800 megalitres of surface water a year at $1866 per megalitre.

Farmers currently have access to 1,229,000 megalitres.

The Department of Natural Resources and Mines advised that modelling showed up to 4550 megalitres of groundwater could be taken a year and according to Mines Minister, Anthony Lynham that was roughly equivalent to the amount used each year by a 450 hectare cane farm in the Lower Burdekin.

The CRU Thermal Coal Market Outlook (December 17) said 10 million tonnes per annum of coal produced by the Carmichael Mine would be equivalent to 0.15% of global thermal coal demand in 2017.

"Remember that the Bowen Basin was developed by Japanese companies and we all benefited,"Cr Strelow said.