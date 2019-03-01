Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics have frantically tried to save a man who drowned during a swim at a Gold Coast beach this morning.
Paramedics have frantically tried to save a man who drowned during a swim at a Gold Coast beach this morning.
News

Man drowns at popular beach during morning swim

by Talisa Eley
1st Mar 2019 10:36 AM | Updated: 10:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has drowned during an early morning swim at a popular Gold Coast beach today.

The 70-year-old man was in the water near the North Burleigh Surf Life Saving Club near Kratzmann Ave around 7am when he found himself in trouble.

He was pulled from the water unconscious before paramedics worked desperately to save his life.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was not taken to hospital.

He died at the scene.

It follows a near-drowning in Surfers Paradise last night where a man in his 30s swallowed water while caught in a rip at the beach.

The man was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition around 6.20pm.

drowning editors picks north burleigh beach

Top Stories

    Revealed: Huge profit Clarence Valley pokies make

    premium_icon Revealed: Huge profit Clarence Valley pokies make

    Politics Every hour poker machines in Clarence Valley make thousands in profit

    ‘Harmful cult’ linked to children's books

    premium_icon ‘Harmful cult’ linked to children's books

    News Therapy program linked to Universal Medicine inspiration

    Grafton High cruises into DEX Shield Super 8s final

    premium_icon Grafton High cruises into DEX Shield Super 8s final

    Cricket GIRLS team could not have wished for better start to round 2 clash

    • 1st Mar 2019 11:00 AM