71-year-old man accused of ‘clubbing' his wife asks for bail

LOCKED UP: The 71-year-old man will remain remanded in custody until his next court appearance on August 24. Picture: contributed

THE man who allegedly clubbed his wife of 48 years in her home before leading police on a dramatic pursuit across the Southern Downs has been denied bail.

The court heard on June 23, the 68-year-old woman took out a protection order against her 71-year-old husband, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

At about 10pm on Sunday night, the man allegedly broke into his wife's Brisbane home, bashed her with a wooden bat and threatened her before leaving the scene in a red ute.

At about 1am Monday morning, Warwick police officers identified the man's vehicle as he entered Warwick via the Cunningham Highway.

The 71-year-old allegedly evaded arrest, leading multiple police units from Warwick and Brisbane on a high-speed pursuit across the region, which ended when he was taken into custody in Allora.

The man appeared in Warwick Magistrates Court today to apply for bail, with defence counsel citing medical and psychiatric concerns as grounds for release.

Magistrate Julian Noud refused the 71-year-old's application for bail due to the "nature and seriousness" of the alleged offences.

The man will remain remanded in custody until his next court appearance on August 24.

The 71-year-old will face 14 charges including contravention of a domestic violence order, unlawful stalking, deprivation of liberty, threats, common assault, entering a premises with intent, and evading police.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.