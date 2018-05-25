75 years of lifesaving for Barry

Barry Cribb, who turned 90 on Wednesday was awarded a 75 year citation for service to surf lifesaving - in the Yamba Rock Pool.

IT'S a sunny 20C on Yamba's Main Beach and Barry Cribb walks down into the ocean pool.

The pool is deserted save for a few hardy souls who dip their feet in, make a quick splash and retreat for their towel.

"It's about 21 degrees the water," Mr Cribb said.

"Maybe 19 - it's fine."

Mr Cribb turned 90 on Wednesday and has rarely missed a morning swim at the ocean pool, even in the depths of winter, his rhythmic mix of freestyle and backstroke pushing him a kilometre in total.

"It keeps me going, I'm pretty sure of that," he said.

Mr Cribb's birthday was celebrated last week at the Yamba Golf Club, when a 100-strong crowd showed their appreciation for the man whose dedication to the surf earned him a 75-year citation from Surf Lifesaving Australia.

"It was a pretty good roll-up considering most of the guys I knew are dead," he said with his renowned matter-of-fact manner. "I'm the last one left."

Mr Cribb joined the Coogee Surf Life Saving Club as a cadet in 1943 at the age of 14, but he had to wait two years to complete his bronze medallion.

His family owned a holiday house in Yamba and has been a member of Yamba SLSC for more than 50 years, well before he moved to the area permanently in 1980. He is still a patron and a life member of the Coogee SLSC.

Mr Cribb has never stopped his association with surf lifesaving, winning numerous club titles at Coogee and Yamba, state titles, NSW Masters titles, organising the first Convent to Main Beach Swim and has been the lifeguard on the beach on multiple occasions.

He was awarded an Australian Sports Medal in the year 2000 for his work with both surf clubs.

There have been many changes in the area in his time at Yamba, notwithstanding the beachscape dramatically changing in the 1970s.

"This beach was the best beach on the coast, but then we had a couple of big cyclones in the '70s," he said.

"The beach used to go right up on the grass up there. Now the wall is there ... the water just scoops it out and takes the sand away," he said. "In a big surf there's no beach here at all."

The historic ocean pool wasn't in the condition it is now when Mr Cribb returned to Yamba, filled with weeds and dirty. "We got a team of merry men and cleaned it out ourselves," he said. "We did the cleaning ourselves until the Maclean Council then started to clean it up."

And while recent repairs to the pool have seen it out of action for a while, it didn't deter Mr Cribb from his morning ritual.

"I just swam across the bay and back," he said matter-of-factly.

And while his familiar swimming stroke is a regular sight in the pool, Mr Cribb said his involvement on the beach is a lot less taxing. "I just come down, have a hot shower and go home," he said.

With that, he dives into the water and readies himself for his 30-lap journey.

"I'll do the full kilometre, but If I get cold, I get out," he said before pushing off the wall.

You don't suspect that happens too often.