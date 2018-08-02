$78,000 worth of scone and jam-powered renovations

TEA TIME: Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis opens the window on the newly refurbished Maclean CWA rooms to find a group of happy CWA members in the kitchen.

A LOT of scones and jam has gone into the $78,000 renovations that have brought the 62-year-old Maclean CWA building into the 21st century.

President Leonie Skinner said the local branch had benefited from two NSW Government Community Building Partnership grants in 2014 and 2016 as well as a small grant and loan from the State CWA to fund the building.

Mrs Skinner said the local branch, boasting around a dozen active members, had chipped in $10,000 to cover the cost of a commercial oven and dishwasher.

"That's a lot of jam and scones,” said Mrs Skinner. "But it will certainly allow us to turn out a lot more scones and jam.”

Club members enjoyed a big batch of the CWA's speciality at yesterday morning's official opening of the renovations with Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis doing the honours.

Mrs Skinner said the renovations to the kitchen and hall would make the facility even more attractive to a growing number of tenants.

"We have people using the rooms almost daily,” she said.

"We've had North Coast Health meeting here, the Red Cross, the Black Dog Institute, Clarence Valley Women's Inc, Our Healthy Clarence all holding meetings here.

"They're extra groups using the rooms alongside our regular tenants.”

While the rooms are busy, Mrs Skinner said the there was always opportunities to fit more people in.

"All people need to to is get in contact us and we will see where we can fit them in,” she said.