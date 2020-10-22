Menu
Emergency services are arriving at the scene of a crash near Tyringham where it is believed a 7yo is trapped in the car
7yo girl trapped in Armidale Road crash

Adam Hourigan
22nd Oct 2020 5:23 PM
POLICE have just arrived at the scene of what is believed to be a single car crash on Armidale Road near Tyringham.

The crash, south of Nymboida, and northwest of Dorrigo occurred about 4pm, and it is believed a registered nurse was one of the first on the scene to render assistance.

A map of Tyringham from Google Maps

It is believed a seven-year-old girl was trapped in the car after the impact, and it is understood the Westpac Rescue Chopper is on its way to the scene.

>>> PREVIOUSLY: Man dies after colliding with tree at Tyringham

Ambulance, RFS and SES emergency services have also arrived at the scene, and Armidale Road has been closed at Tyringham while emergency services make the area safe.

More details as they come to hand.

