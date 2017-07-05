24°
#8: Gore stuns with carnival triple-crown

5th Jul 2017 8:00 AM
TRIUMPH: Jockey Bill Wade returns to scale after riding Red Ming to victory in the 1968 Ramornie Handicap.
TRIUMPH: Jockey Bill Wade returns to scale after riding Red Ming to victory in the 1968 Ramornie Handicap.

SOME records are made to never be broken.

In 1968 Gunnedah's dominant force in racing, Arthur Gore, stole Clarence Valley hearts and minds with a special record of his own, training Grafton Cup, Ramornie Handicap and South Grafton Cup winners in the one July Racing Carnival.

The carnival trifecta was a feat never before achieved and stands to this day.

In an otherwise unremarkable carnival, thanks in part to inclement weather, Gore stood with the racing world at his feet as stable champion Merry Jack "jumped puddles and survived a protest" to win the 1968 Grafton Cup before winning the South Grafton Cup the following week with Barry Goddard on board.

But before Merry Jack could shock Cup favourite Mullen's Lane, Gore's unabashed sprinter Red Ming stormed past the postahead of a strong Ramornie Handicap field.

It was a memorable moment for Gore's former apprentice Bill 'Bot' Thompson, who had already taken up a trainer's license of his own at Quirindi when the Cup was run and won.

"I was apprenticed to Arthur Gore," 'Bot' told Racing NSW following the recent Somerton Cup meeting - which features the Arthur Gore Memorial handicap race.

"He was a great trainer. One year he won the South Grafton Cup, Ramornie and Grafton Cup. It was an unmatched effort."

It is likely Gore's record will never be broken.

Grafton Daily Examiner

