8 jobs available now in the Clarence Valley

Jarrard Potter
| 20th Feb 2017 1:00 PM

IF YOU'RE on the hunt for a new job now, here is a selection of eight jobs, advertised and available right now:

CASEWORKER - OUT OF HOME CARE

Abcare is currently seeking a caseworker in out of home care. The key responsibilities of the role include the delivery and continued improvement of an OOHC service and program implementation for Aboriginal people and the Aboriginal community, support and monitor Aboriginal children and young people placed in our Out of Home Care Program, promote self-determination of Aboriginal children/young people and carers, managing and planning for the day to day care and issues that arise and promoting safe and protection to the children and young people in our care, in accordance with legal and best practice requirements.

The position is 35 hours per week that requires the ability to work independently whilst meeting prescribed health and activity outcomes.

Salary package of $63,000 to $68,000. Package includes annual salary, employer's contribution to superannuation and annual leave loading.

The successful candidate will be required to provide a Working with Children Clearance and be subject to National Police Check.

To apply for this position, you must obtain an information and application package from Ms Natasha Farahar on 02 66483680 or via email tash@abcare.org.au.

An applicant's race is a genuine occupational qualification and authorised by Section 14(d) of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1977

Please Note: This role is based in Grafton but requires three months initial training at Coffs Harbour

Closing Date: 4pm Friday 10th March 2017

LOCAL AREA COORDINATORS

Social Futures is a National Disability Insurance Scheme partner delivering the NDIS Local Area Coordination Transition Services in the community, and require coordinators to use their knowledge of community networks to help with the NDIS transition.

Local Area Coordinators (LACS) will be committed to improving the lives of people with disability and will work directly with participants to facilitate choice and control over the services they receive.

The role is full time (part time negotiable) in Lismore and Grafton, SCHADS Level 4.

Applicants must apply online http://external-jobboard.myrecruitmentplus.com/job-details/query/6921624

Applications close at 5pm February 26, 2017.

Social Futures prioritises child safety, current Working with Children and National Police Check clearances are a condition of employment Social Futures is an equal opportunity employer working towards becoming accredited by White Ribbon Australia. People with disability and Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islanders are encouraged to apply.

For inquiries contact Northern NSW LAC Manager Clayton Dunn on 0428 468 011.

CASUAL BUS DRIVERS

Clarence Community Transport are currently seeking qualified casual bus drivers. For an information pack, contact their office on 6645 3200.

REFRIGERATION TECHNICIAN

An experience refrigeration technician is required at Jim Pearson Transport, a road and transport business located in Grafton. The role is fulltime, with above award wages and conditions for the right applicant.

Workshop provides plenty of space and modern facilities. Applicants must hold an ARC Refrigerant Handling Licence and be experienced in carrier refrigeration equipment.

Contact Mark Nowlan on 0402 014 927 or email markn@jimpearson.com.au

Applications close Friday 24 February 2017.

MOTEL MANAGEMENT

A couple is required for job share position. We seek applications for a permanent contract position at our 15 room 4.5 star motel in Yamba. You must live locally. Previous experience is preferred. Both parties must be computer literate, and have strong customer service skills. References will be required.

All enquiries/cv's to: petertrish@sydneywharfrealty.com.au

APPRENTICE AUTO ELECTRICIAN

An opportunity exists for a first year auto electrician apprenticeship at Passmore Auto Electrics in Townsend. You must be well presented with excellent organisation skills, communication skills and a motivated self-starter. Work experience in a mechanical or electrical related workshop will be highly regarded. A current drivers licence is preferred, or in the process of obtaining a provisional licence. Must be reliable and willing to undertake the studies (TAFE) associated with your apprenticeship.

If you wish to apply please forward your resume, written reference, two verbal referee contacts and a photo of yourself to passmoreautoair@gmail.com or alternatively you can send the above to Passmore Auto Electrics Pty Ltd, 7 Ironbark Drive, Townsend NSW 2463.

Applications should be received no later than Thursday 2nd March 2017.

EXCAVATOR OPERATOR

JKM Excavations Pty Ltd is seeking a full time excavator operator for bulk and detail civil earthworks project. Must have OHS Induction Card and minimum five years experience. GPS experience an advantage. Immediate start.

For more information phone 0429 636 743.

PANEL BEATER

Forbes Smash Repairs are looking for a qualified panel beater to join our team in the South Grafton area.

Wages negotiable for the right applicant.

Please forward applications via email at forbessmash2@westnet.com.au or for more information give Darran a call on 0417 640 580.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  auto electrician bus driver clarence valley jobs employment hiring now jobs motel management panel beater

